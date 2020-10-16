Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced today the new Executive Order 2020-022 related to COVID-19 prevention measures, which will be effective from Saturday, October 17, until Friday, November 13.
The new executive order maintains the current curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
Shopping centers and dining rooms in restaurants will be allowed to welcome customers at 55 percent, an increase from the current 50 percent limitation. Likewise, movie theaters, casinos, and housing complexes -presently allowed at 25 percent- will be able to open at 30 percent capacity. Pools in hotels and housing complexes may also be used at 30 percent capacity.
Starting Oct. 26, collective transportation will be reinstated. This includes the subway (Tren Urbano), public buses (AMA), and sea transportation offered by the Maritime Transportation Authority for tourists, but only to Culebra, not Vieques.
EO 2020-077 contemplates the necessary exemptions to guarantee the right to vote to all citizens in the Nov. 3 elections.
"In this new order, as in the previous ones, we have had the opportunity to have scientific and economic experts at the various meetings. Certainly, there are areas in which we may not have a full consensus, such as the request of the economic sector to increase business occupancy to 60-67 percent and raise the curfew until 11:00 at night," Vázquez.
The governor stated that increasing operational capacities for the aforementioned businesses would be "unacceptable" for the time being, adding "we can't let our guard down" in respect to the coronavirus.
She also underscored that law and order officers will be enforcing the provisions contained in the new executive order, which includes mandatory mask use.
"Every citizen must remember that it is everyone's responsibility to avoid contagion, particularly in the most important event that is coming up, which is the day of the general elections. Reinforce your protection measures with the compulsory use of masks, hand washing and physical distancing. In the same way, I urge all citizens to get vaccinated against influenza to avoid major health problems in this peak season of the virus," Vázquez added.
