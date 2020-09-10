Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced today, September 10 the new executive order that will replace the current EO 2020-062 concerning COVD-19 policies, with fewer restrictions on businesses and citizens.
Speaking from the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan's Miramar sector, Vázquez said that the new EO 2020-066 will be effective from Saturday, September 12 to Friday, October 2.
As informed, the island-wide lockdown and alcohol ban on Sundays will no longer be in effect. A dry law shall remain in place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day, but only supermarkets and restaurants will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages; bars, clubs, and "chinchorros" may not reopen.
Meanwhile, movie theaters, casinos, and gyms will be allowed to resume their operations, after a lengthy battle that included protests and a lawsuit against the government. These establishments may take in clients at 25 percent capacity rate.
Restaurants, religious places of worship, and concessionaires will be able to accept customers at 50 percent their capacity rate instead of the current 25 percent.
Moreover, beaches will be open to the public every day of the week; citizens will be able to enjoy these spaces without the need to be exercising, although the governor urges beach-goers to keep at least six to eight feet between one another and to avoid large gatherings, per the CDC's recommendations.
Venues will also be allowed to host events, but these must be certified by the office of the Chief of Staff to ensure compliance with disinfection and social distancing protocols. Boats will be able to sail, but they may be stationed at least 15 feet apart from one another.
On another hand, in-classroom lessons will be postponed indefinitely, as previously hinted by Health Secretary Lorenzo González. They were slated to begin on September 17. For the time being, students must continue taking their classes online.
And with less than two months left before the general elections, Vázquez stated that political caravans will be prohibited. The decision comes less than a month after her defeat at the New Progressive Party primaries, for which she held multiple caravans.
Despite fewer restrictions, the governor did not address in her message a plan for Tourism, one of the hardest-hit industries since the pandemic was first detected in Puerto Rico, in mid-March.
Vázquez acknowledged that the spike in COVID-19 infections has been traced back to family gatherings rather than commercial activities, for which she urged residents to avoid "agglomerations" and justified this new executive order, which aims to balance health and the island's economy.
Lastly, the governor reminded citizens to take the U.S. Census Bureau, a pivotal asset that would determine future federal allocations for Puerto Rico, as well as to study the effects of emigration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.