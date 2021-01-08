The new executive order against COVID-19 comes into effect today, January 8, and contains looser restrictions on citizens and businesses, such as a change to the curfew and reopening of beaches, announced earlier this week by Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
The new decree -effective until February 7- keeps the curfew, but narrows it by a few hours. Instead of starting at 9:00 p.m., the new curfew starts at 11:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 a.m., while businesses are allowed to operate until 10:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m.
The executive order also allows the opening of beaches, parks and other communal areas in family units and with a distance of 10 feet between them. Urbanizations and condominiums will be able to open their recreational areas to 30 percent capacity. Alcohol consumption is not allowed in these areas.
The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials) and the municipalities must place signs in parks, beaches and marinas with the rules of the new executive order.
Moreover, it eliminates the lockdown on Sundays, but maintains the closure of bars and night clubs. The commercial sector —including restaurants and shopping centers— must also maintain its operation at 30 percent capacity.
The governor ordered Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés to present in the next 10 days a plan to grant financial subsidies to businesses affected by the closures since last March 15, when the pandemic reached Puerto Rico. This must be financed with the surpluses of the CARES Act.
Pierluisi also announced an action plan to carry out massive tests throughout the island, as well as an educational campaign for information and prevention through media and social networks. Likewise, he reported on the strengthening of data collection and tracking systems.
In a press conference from La Fortaleza, the governor pointed out on several occasions that, although the executive order states that it will be in force for one month, he reserves the power to amend it as necessary in the coming weeks.
