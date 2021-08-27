The Senate began processing a new legislative proposal to increase the minimum wage -in a staggered manner- for public employees who were excluded from the pact reached this week between the Legislature and La Fortaleza and that applies only to private sector workers.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had access to Senate Bill 563 (S.B. 563) filed in that legislative body by the chair of the Treasury Committee, Juan Zaragoza.
The explanatory memorandum of the project - which would create the "Minimum Wage of Public Employees Act," although it does not specify how many public employees would be benefiting from the new legislative proposal. It also does not specify whether municipal employees would be benefiting from the phased increase.
The measure proposes a staggered hike of $8.50 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2022, $9.50 per hour for July 1, 2023, and $10.50 per hour for July 1, 2024. In the case of the increase for 2024, the measure establishes that it would be subject to the Minimum Wage Evaluation Committee issuing a mandatory decree varying the same. This committee must also include the line of public employees in its annual report.
In statements to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Zaragoza explained that the initiative would be aimed at complementing the other legislative initiative that has already received the support of La Fortaleza, but which is applicable to the private sector.
"We filed a bill that includes public employees to increase the minimum wage. Like H.B. 338, this legislation will also seek to increase to $10.50 an hour in a phased manner to public employees who are currently at $7.25. In this way, we managed to equalize the balance between the private sector and the public sector," Zaragoza stated.
He insisted that the new initiative seeks to equalize the balance between the private and public sectors.
"We know that the government's fiscal situation is difficult and it has made it difficult to adapt the public minimum wage to the realities of the present. However, and despite the difficult situation the country is going through, our public policy must pursue a conscious objective regarding the purpose of having a minimum wage and doing wage justice to our public servants," he affirmed.
This week, the Legislature and La Fortaleza reached an agreement to increase the minimum wage for private sector employees -through H.B. 338, authored by Rep. Héctor Ferrer- with metrics and projections similar to those established by Zaragoza on H.B. 563.
After announcing the agreement with H.B. 338, Ferrer explained that the initial measure did not intentionally include public and municipal employees.
"It is not an unthought decision. It is an analyzed decision that was discussed in the Legislative Assembly not to include them so as not to affect the fact that the [Financial Oversight and Management Board could interfere with this bill," he asserted.
In addition, he mentioned that the Legislative Assembly had already started the discussion to increase the minimum wage for public and municipal workers.
