The environmental organizations that make up the Renewable Energy Now Alliance (AERA) criticized the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau for approving an Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) for the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) focused on privatization, the gasification of the Palo Seco and San Juan plants, maintaining contracts with AES and EcoEléctrica, as well as high-cost contracts for large-scale renewable technologies on farms with ecological value.
Rooftop solar panel systems with storage systems and energy efficiency programs would be the best renewable energy option for Puerto Rico, said Julia Mignucci, spokesperson for Mayagüezanos por la Salud y el Ambiente (Mayagüezanos for Health and the Environment). She reproached that the Bureau would allow the renewable energy plan to be implemented through requests for proposals and energy purchase contracts. This implies that implementing renewable energy will remain in the hands of private companies, not PREPA.
“The balance of the IRP is negative because it continues to push PREPA's privatization model,” agreed Federico Cintrón Moscoso, executive director of El Puente – Latino Climate Action Network.
“PREPA awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to New Fortress Energy without waiting for the IRP to be approved first and now the Energy Bureau ratifies it. The Energy Bureau must order that the contract be canceled immediately,” demanded Adriana González, grassroots organizer for Sierra Club Puerto Rico.
The AERA organizations also condemned that the Energy Bureau authorized $5 million for PREPA to begin planning a new gas and energy storage unit at the Palo Seco plant, and that the approved IRP did not eliminate the contract with coal energy company AES Puerto Rico.
"The IRP does not contemplate the retirement of the coal plant in Guayama before 2027. Communities that have been affected by the burning of coal for almost 18 years, need an IRP that protects their health," said Timmy Boyle, spokesman for the Alianza Comunitaria Ambientalista del Sureste (Southeast Environmentalist Community Alliance).
Lydia Diaz, from the Comité Yabucoeño Pro-Calidad de Vida (Yabucoeño Pro-Quality of Life Committee), explained that the Energy Bureau required PREPA to develop, within 60 days, a draft of the procurement plan for renewable energy and storage through privatization, which has been expensive for Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, Víctor Alvarado Guzmán, spokesman for the Comité Diálogo Ambiental (Environmental Dialogue Committee), questioned whether the two billion mentioned in the IRP for work on the transmission system will enrich private company LUMA Energy and its affiliates, and perpetuate the transmission of energy from the large polluting plants in the south towards the north of Puerto Rico.
However, AERA's environmental organizations celebrated the Energy Bureau's rejection of other natural gas projects proposed by PREPA in the IRP.
The Energy Bureau specifically rejected PREPA's Energy Grid Modernization Plan, which included plans to develop new natural gas plants in San Juan, Mayagüez and Yabucoa, because it did not demonstrate an economic benefit.
“This is a triumph of community action and citizen participation. AERA's environmental organizations fought hard to be included as interveners in the IRP process, which PREPA wanted to carry out behind closed doors,” said activist Myrna Conty, coordinator of the Coalición de Organizaciones Anti-Incineración (Coalition of Anti-Incineration Organizations).
“We got five public hearings held around Puerto Rico, which were packed with citizens concerned about plans to build more terminals and methane gas plants in San Juan, Mayagüez and Yabucoa. We are glad that the Energy Bureau has discarded these plans when listening to the concerns presented by the organizations and the people of Puerto Rico,” added Amy Orta, environmental policy coordinator for El Puente – Latino Climate Action Network.
