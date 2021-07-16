Omar Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by it Spanish acronym), reported that 51 municipalities classified as "Non-Entitlement Units" received the first round of federal allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Under the “Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund” through the ARPA Act, $124 million was allocated for 51 municipalities, which were considered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as “Non-Entitlement Units”. This first allocation is $62.4 million, which represents half of the funds allocated to municipalities to continue mitigating the impact of Covid-19 in Puerto Rico. For the rest of the municipalities, $801.1 million were allocated, as they have a population of more than 50,000 inhabitants.

"As Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has reiterated, our government will remain committed, offering all the resources that are necessary so that the municipalities have all the tools and knowledge to obtain these funds and distribute them in the best way, always having as their north, their communities and the services offered," Marrero stated.

Last week, the AAFAF announced that 100 percent of the municipalities classified as “Non-Entitlement Units” requested the funds and they were approved within a 72-hour period by the government of Puerto Rico.

After these approvals, the Department of the Treasury successfully issued the disbursements to the 51 municipalities, complying with the requirements and parameters established by the Treasury Department.

The allocation of $62.4 million from the ARPA is distributed among the municipalities as follows: