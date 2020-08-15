As she braces herself for a showdown against Pedro Pierluisi for the New Progressive Party (NPP) gubernatorial shot for the general elections, Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that she will implement more restrictions after the primaries.
While she is holding the last campaign efforts for Sunday's electoral process -a continuation of last Sunday's botched primaries- she announced that the current executive order will be effective until August 21. She claimed that she called for an extension per the requests of Health Secretary Lorenzo González.
"We have taken in the petition of the secretary of Health to extend the validity of the current executive order and thus allow more time to the [economic and medical task forces] to present their final recommendations. This Monday, we will hold meetings with both groups to be able to take the correct determinations and address the situation of a rise of [COVID-19] infections," Vázquez explained in a missive.
Last Wednesday it was reported that Vázquez would announce the provisions of the new executive order. González had stated that the new executive order would be effective for 21 days and both he and the governor had warned that it would be more restrictive.
Early yesterday, Vázquez denied that her determination to postpone restrictions until after citizens had cast their votes had ulterior motives to boost her political agenda.
"If there are consequences on [the primaries] this Sunday, my inner peace, the peace that I want, is to do the right thing. Regardless of the consequences, if that is the resolution, I will take it," she affirmed.
Vázquez spoke to the press on a visit to Aguas Buenas. During the day, it emerged that the medical and economic task forces had not been able to agree to recommend how to implement the new executive order as a result of the increase in cases of coronavirus on the island, as multiple sectors, business owners, and workers struggle over the restrictions.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the number of accumulated infections and hospitalizations were actually below the medical task force's projections. Despite this, González cried during a live interview, stating that citizens are being "irresponsible," though the present administration has been rallying extensively islandwide.
Would Listen to Alternatives
Vázquez assured that the economic task force -which does not represent all economic sectors- asked her for more time to present a plan that doesn't harm the economy as much, particularly small and midsize businesses (pymes by its Spanish acronym).
On Thursday, she met in La Fortaleza with the task forces. Since then, reports came that the next executive order would be more restrictive for residents and businesses, although not to the same extent as the first executive order issued mid-March, when COVID-19 was first detected on the island.
"I do foresee that more restrictions will come," Vázquez stated, urging residents to "play their part."
Despite imposing multiple restrictions and closing off entire sectors, her administration has faced difficulties tracing contacts and managing passengers who arrive to Puerto Rico at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Moreover, last month the Health secretary urged residents to only take COVID-19 tests if they feel symptoms, even though doctors and health experts world wide agree that testing and tracing are some of the most effective mechanisms to curtail the spread of the virus.
Several months ago, Vázquez signed an executive order that allowed to reopen movie theaters, shopping malls, churches, and increased restaurants' dining room capacity, but took a step back as cases increased. Now, movie theaters, gyms, casinos, clubs, chinchorros, and other businesses are closed until further notice.
Moreover, the current executive order maintains the curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.; prohibits bars and similar businesses to open; imposes a dry law from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and orders police officers to arrest people who don't wear masks.
The Police did not inform THE WEEKLY JOURNAL how many people have been arrested over the mask enforcement.
"These measures were right because the numbers were controlled," Vázquez said, acknowledging previous statements from a task force member who asserted that contagion had been stabilized, further conflicting Health reports with more restrictions.
She said she would listen to the economic task force's proposals "to evaluate the alternatives because more restrictions will definitely come."
The Department of Health reported 11 virus-related deaths yesterday and 399 new confirmed cases. In total, there have been 317 deaths and 10,730 accumulated cases since March.
The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.