The Fiscal Agency and Financial advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) held today the fourth edition of the Institute for Professional Training and Fiscal Public Governance, which managed to bring together all the heads of government agencies, mayors, mayors and their finance directors to guide them on the scope and compliance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
Acting Gov. Omar Marrero -who was nominated as secretary of State by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and also chairs AAFAF- reported that during the seminars, government officials and municipal executives were offered important information about the third federal stimulus package through the ARPA, as well as the specific provisions for Puerto Rico, the distinction of the funds, eligibility, application and disbursement processes, and compliance and audit requirements.
"From the AAFAF, we want to continue developing professionals and resources of excellence that contribute to a government management in which transparency, execution, sensitivity and fiscal responsibility predominate," Marrero stated.
He explained that the goal with these trainings "is that both the government and the municipalities maximize the use of these funds in a responsible, agile manner that benefits the people of Puerto Rico. At the same time, we want to strengthen the skills of those who, together with the central government, lead the efforts for the recovery of Puerto Rico and who, in turn, are in strict compliance with the parameters established by the federal government for the request, disbursement and use of these funds."
The official also thanked everyone present for the participation in the fourth edition of the Institute and announced that the AAFAF will continue to design training curricula and coordinate other offerings of seminars, workshops, conferences, visits and activities for public employees.
The seminar, which brought together over 400 government and municipal officials, was offered by the director of Fiscal Recovery Programs of the AAFAF, Javier Tirado.
