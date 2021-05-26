The Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico reported today that the municipal government of Manatí invested more than $365,000 in projects with no utility, in addition to revealing irregularities in the inspection of municipal structures, which were carried out by a municipal official who was not a licensed engineer.
The report —which covers the period from July 1, 2016, to September 30, 2019— revealed that the municipality did not obtain the construction permit for the improvements made at the La Fuente Head Start centers in Florida and Enrique Zorrilla in Manatí.
The municipality of Manatí receives and administers the funds, as the delegate agency of the Head Start and Early Head Start Program in the towns of Florida, Ciales, and Manatí. The improvements to these centers, along with the La Cumbre center in Ciales, totaled $336,636.
According to the Comptroller's Office, the assistant secretary of the Permits Management Office (OGPe, Spanish initials) confirmed that certain works carried out in the centers required a construction permit. "This situation, contrary to the law and current regulations, did not allow the OGPe to exercise its oversight function and could have adverse consequences for the Municipality and the users of the project," the audit stated.
In addition, it indicated that a municipality employee who was not a licensed engineer performed multiple tasks that should have been entrusted to a licensed engineer, such as structural evaluation, approval of purchase orders, and final inspections. This individual, with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, was not registered with the College of Engineers and Surveyors, nor was he licensed by the Examining Board of Engineers and Surveyors.
The report also comments on irregularities committed by the president of the corporation hired to carry out remodeling work at the Ciales Head Start center. This person, who identified himself as a licensed engineer in various quotes, affidavits, and in a contract, had his Engineering in Training (EIT) license suspended since 2001 and had not renewed his EIT license at the Board of Examiners, effective until 1 November 2004.
Likewise, the auditors of the Comptroller's Office identified that the aforementioned corporation, which also had a contract with the municipality of Barceloneta, reported in its employee payroll that two carpenters and two workers had worked simultaneously on two projects, that is, 16 hours daily.
This represented 536 hours per employee for a total of 2,680 hours for $26,864. The corporation also did not report the salaries of these employees to the Department of Labor and Human Resources in 2018. The situation was referred to the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on March 12, 2020.
The report also recommended that the Secretary of Justice and the Secretary of Labor and Human Resources analyze this situation in order to determine the actions to follow.
Moreover, the municipality invested $366,591 in projects that have not been useful because they were detained due to the fiscal situation of the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico.
The municipality of Manatí indicated that the skate park projects in the Acropolis sports complex and the remodeling of the Multiple Services Center of the Lagoon are still on hold and there were no plans to complete them.
