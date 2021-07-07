Companies and organizations, whether in the public or private sectors, must often manage change and create a team that is effective and aligned with their respective “cultures.”
Tatiana Mendoza and Carlos Aponte of V2A Consulting, are providing key perspectives into this process through their report, “ Managing change through government agency integration and dismantlement.”
“In Puerto Rico’s government organization landscape, this challenge is very relevant with recent developments in agency reorganizations and Puerto Rico’s [Electric Power Authority’s] (PREPA) recent transition from being a public corporation to being operated and maintained by a private company. In PREPA’s case, it is estimated that around 3,000 employees are being relocated to multiple agencies across the government. The speed of immersion of PREPA employees into their new employing agencies’ operation and culture will drive the success of this transformation. The risk is that a group of employees falls into areas where their work might not be needed, not valued, and eventually become displaced completely,” as per the report.
Among the important considerations and opportunities to make the transition positive for the team include the following:
* Within the context of governmental agencies’ integration, this could mean, for example, the opportunity for agency directors to review the organizational structure and workload, and to assess the capabilities of the employees within their teams.
* Managers can potentially see integration as an opportunity to re-organize their department office according to their new headcount and incoming employees’ skills, improve outdated processes while reviewing plans, objectives, and metrics. In PREPA employees’ case, since they are not carrying additional workload, they can add bandwidth to a department that is overworked or that is not meeting the agency’s target results.
* For incumbent agency employees, leaders sometimes forget to consider that they will also experience a period of change, adoption, and disruption within their department. Managing change for them starts with the overall change story and should trickle down through their managers and supervisors. To promote a smoother transition, existing employees must be included in the process; they should know and understand the impending changes so that they can contribute and act upon the incoming employee onboarding process.
* For most incoming employees, the change is major, overnight and against their preferred outcome, as they are forcefully transferred to another agency. Change is hard as it is, making the change occur faster can reduce their change curve experience and will have a significant impact in making the integration more successful. This means that the common change curve can be accelerated depending on the agency’s effort and dedication to make the integration a positive one.
* The agency should make sure that communication is solid and very frequent, on the other, this communication should be both ways. Implementing employee sentiment and feedback surveys to take the pulse of the organization along the process is always valuable.
As stated by the report, “there is a pressing challenge for all the stakeholders involved in managing the emotional side of change. A challenge that when poorly acknowledged and faced, cannot just make things more difficult, but also more costly.”
Beyond pep talks and “inspiring speeches,” a Change Management strategy with clear objectives is necessary. “Change leadership takes courage and skill. It addresses the beliefs, behaviors, values, and resources needed to work as a team more effectively and ensures a shorter and less steep change curve for all the stakeholders involved,” the report concludes.
