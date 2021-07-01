In a surprising twist on this last day of the regular session, the Legislative Assembly left in the air —due to a blockade between the two bodies— the measures of amendments to the labor reform, an increase in the minimum wage, and the one that distributed $20 million in legislative donations to non-profit organizations.
The news took several legislators in the Senate hemicycle by surprise, since they were not informed that the measures would be left pending and resumed in the second ordinary session, which begins next August and runs until November 2021.
"What we have been informed is that the House speaker (Rafael "Tatito" Hernández) disagreed with the language that had finally been negotiated. the same thing happened with the labor reform and I think that is terrible. Those were probably the most important bills that had been developed during the session," said pro-independence Sen. María de Lourdes Santiago.
In the case of the minimum wage, House Bill 338 sought to increase it to $9 an hour. Before, the proposal was to raise the state minimum to $8.50 an hour from the current $7.25.
"The whole country affected by the decision that could have been made here and that this comes to pass here within hours of the end of the session, it seems to me that it is something scandalous and that it is something tragic," Santiago added.
Sen. Rafael Bernabe, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials), was also flabbergasted at the decision to postpone the most significant bills discussed during this legislative period. "With the recent announcements of price increases, of cost increases, for our working class to be told that there is not going to be any increase in the minimum wage is something that is truly shameful," he opined.
Meanwhile, the labor reform, which is House Bill 3, restores double pay for overtime and Sundays, increases vacation and sick leave, increases the Christmas bonus and allowances for unjustified dismissals. One of the last stumbling blocks in approving the bill, according to Bernabe, was the issue of double overtime pay. "There was opposition to this being the case, but even in that case you could reach a negotiation," he stressed.
Legislative Donations
In the case of legislative donations, which was considered in Senate Joint Resolution 138, $20 million were allocated between public and private non-profit organizations and municipal entities.
Earlier, it was reported that the Senate had not concurred with the amendments introduced in the House on the measure, so the bill was passed to the conference committee, which entails negotiations between the two legislative bodies. Not a single Senate bill was voted on tonight.
For legislative donations, 633 requests were received, but only 590 institutions would receive the funds, as the chairman of the House Finance Committee, Jesús Santa, had explained to the press.
SER de Puerto Rico, Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Ayani Center in Moca and the Fondita de Jesús Corporation were the entities that topped the list to receive the funds. In addition to the organizations that provide assistance to victims of gender violence, Santa indicated that at the request of the Department of Family Affairs, they were giving priority to institutions that serve older people.
