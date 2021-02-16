Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Carlos J. Rivera Santiago reported the elimination, by programming, of several controversial points caused mainly by errors when completing the unemployment benefit applications by the claimants. This will benefit 13,447 claimants whose applications reflected the safety alert.
"Given the complexity of the technological system used by Unemployment Insurance, the contractor in charge of the platform informed us that after several weeks the controversial student points, advance payment orders, incomplete payment orders, and late payment orders were be eliminated," Rivera explained.
The official explained that the elimination of these controversial points represented the disbursement of $3,104,367.
"These controversial points eliminated did not represent major problems from a security point of view, which is why their elimination is authorized. However, others cannot be eliminated because they require additional information or technical assistance by federal regulation," he said.
Moreover, he detailed that the highest volume of controversial points is a result of voluntary abandonment (7,680), dismissals (8,971), incorrect conduct due to disciplinary measures (4,431), and the payment of vacations or liquidations (9,775). “These controversial points specifically require an interview by agency staff, both with the employer and with the claimant. Once this procedure is completed, the case is adjudicated," he explained.
"As a general rule, controversial resignations and dismissals due to disciplinary measures do not qualify to receive compensation from Unemployment Insurance, which requires greater scrutiny," he said.
Controversial points are security alerts that arise when the request completed by the claimant contains inaccurate information, until it is validated, the system stops the payment of compensation and is not a creditor of it.
