U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain approved for the 15-year contract awarded to LUMA Energy for operating, managing, repairing, and restoring the electrical grid of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) to be considered as an administrative expense of the public utility.
With her ruling, the expense for operating the electricity grid is authorized, as well as the advance payment of $135 million proposed by the government for the transition process and the claim of any accumulated amount that corresponds to said payment.
Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA Energy, affirmed that the company will "keep working hard" and focused on beginning =to manage Prepa's transmission and distribution by mid-2021.
Last July, Prepa had defended that the contract -signed at a cost of $1.5 billion- required confirmation that any accumulated and unpaid transition obligation has administrative expense priority as a condition for LUMA Energy to begin transition services.
The contract establishes an estimated transition of 12 months before it enters into force in 2021. However, the established period can be extended if Prepa does not manage to complete the restructuring of its debt and exit the bankruptcy process that it is going through under Title III of the federal Promesa law.
Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), pointed out that "the determination will facilitate LUMA's work during the transition stage." The contract requires the payment of the obligations in advance in exchange for the transition services that are required to establish the bases for the modernization of the electrical network and that the consortium assume control over the operation and maintenance of the system.
"These are services that are substantially beneficial during the transition stage, particularly in the operator's management to identify inefficiencies in the current Transmission and Distribution system," Fontanés said.
The official explained that among the services is the mobilization of the LUMA Energy transition team to Puerto Rico; management transition; recruiting employees; establishing benefit plans for new hires; developing information technology; and preparing to take control of customer service, billing, and other financial management functions.
In addition, the public corporation needs the development of a remediation system plan and initial operating and capital budgets, preparation for the handling of federal funds, preparedness for emergency response, and evaluation of the fuel and energy supply chain. Upon completion of the transition, Prepa will have to pay LUMA an annual compensation that will start at $70 million. Then, for the second and third years, the amount will rise to $90 million and $100 million respectively. For the remainder of the contract term, the payment will amount to $105 million.
In addition, the consortium will receive $20 million in additional bonuses to the annual compensation, for a maximum payment of $125 million, if they meet the efficiency and service improvement objectives that will be stipulated by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB).
Likewise, LUMA must meet an accumulated net savings of $323 million during the first half of the 15-year term. The average projected annual operational savings during the first half of the term is 27 percent greater than the annual service charge payable to the company, so the projected amount of savings outweighs the service charge.
LUMA estimates that the total potential for transition obligations and, therefore, the maximum that could be allowed as a claim for administrative expenses will be approximately $136,351,930, of which just over $59.37 million has been deposited in a reserve account at Prepa. Obligations will be paid from this account and replaced in the ordinary course of business.
