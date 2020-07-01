After the certification of the Puerto Rico government's budget for fiscal year 2021, the president of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), José Carrión III, announced that he will be leaving his position in the federally established entity after just four years in that position.
Carrión told the White House that his last day on the job will be Oct. 5, 2020, or when the President and Congress appoint a successor, whichever happens first.
Likewise, Carlos García, a fellow member of the Oversight Board, affirmed that he will also be unavailable for a renomination. He will remain on the Board until Aug. 31, 2020.
“By the end of 2016, I received a call that would lead me to the most challenging, toughest, and demanding job I have ever had in my professional career. Nonetheless and without regret, I must say that serving as Chair of the Oversight Board has also given me the greatest opportunity to make a positive contribution to Puerto Rico,” Carrión said in a statement.
The news came as the FOMB was about to hold a public hearing on the Puerto Rico government's fiscal year 2021 budget.
Carrión took the opportunity to highlight some of the FOMB's accomplishments:
"I am most proud to have defended pension payments to all public employees despite the insolvency of the public pension system. We have also certified responsible fiscal plans and budgets with appropriate controls, regardless of political considerations.
"Due to this fiscal discipline we have been able to assist the government to respond quickly to different crisis such as the earthquakes earlier this year and the current COVID-19 emergency, with meaningful economic aid.
"I am also proud of the progress we have made in the restructuring of Puerto Rico’s public debt, saving the people of Puerto Rico billions of dollars in both principal and interests. And last but not least, last week we preliminarily approved the public-private partnership to transfer to an independent, private-sector consortium the management, operation and maintenance of the transmission and distribution systems of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. This agreement represents the kind of transformation of our electric utility that is so crucially important to the people of Puerto Rico,”
