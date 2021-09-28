Reps. José Pérez Cordero and Eddie Charbonier announced a joint resolution that seeks to order the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) to address the problem of sargassum (algae) on Puerto Rico's shores.
Joint Resolution 229, which is also co-authored by Rep. Joel Franqui Atiles, decrees that the accumulation of sargassum has been an issue for several years, impeding people from enjoying the island's beaches, thus affecting tourism and businesses that rely on visitors.
"The situation that is being discussed today about the damage that sargassum has done to the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), shows a problem that must be addressed, promptly for the benefit of all. For years we have seen this problem without paying much attention to it, but this recent event highlights the importance it deserves," Pérez stated.
He added that "every year we see how this macroalgae reaches our shores and it is in the hands of this administration to plan and be proactive so that the effects of this situation can be prevented and to avoid future complications in the various lines that it may impact."
As indicated in the joint resolution, the legislative effort seeks to present concrete solutions that include direct government initiatives as well as those that can be executed by the private sector, an implementation schedule, and the identification of the funds necessary for their implementation-, from state funds as well as all federal recovery, reconstruction, and resilience funds, including those allocated through the FEMA, CDBG-DR, CDBG-MIT and USDA RURAL programs.
Charbonier stated that “it is time for the [DRNA] to do the same to address this problem. As an expert agency, they must look at what has been done in other places and get creative with the federal funds available to achieve a real and permanent solution to this problem that affects not only my precinct in San Juan, but all of Puerto Rico."
Moreover, the resolution orders the DRNA to include in its recovery plan an action plan with concrete measures to address the sargassum problem on the island. Said plan must include concrete plans to be implemented by the government, as well as with the private sector and the budget to be set aside for said initiatives.
The DRNA must present a report with these data 90 days after the measure's approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.