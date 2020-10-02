Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, their primary care doctor confirmed on Friday, October 2.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.
Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
The Bidens were tested earlier in the day after President Donald Trump confirmed that he is infected with the virus, reportedly showing mild symptoms as well. First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the virus that has taken more than 208,000 lives in the United States and over one million worldwide.
The news comes mere days after Trump faced off Biden in the first and highly controversial presidential debate, hosted on Tuesday, September 29, and moderated by Fox News reporter Chris Wallace. Throughout the debate, the contenders did not wear face masks, but maintained social distancing and did not shake hands in order to uphold health protocols.
— The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
