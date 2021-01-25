Congresswoman Jenniffer González Colón, detailed through a letter to the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, her most immediate priorities for Puerto Rico and her willingness to work in a bipartisan manner for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans.

“As the sole Congressional representative for the 3.2 million Americans living in Puerto Rico, I want to raise with you some of the issues that must be addressed urgently, and for which I welcome the opportunity to work together for the benefit of our constituents,” said the Congresswoman in her letter.

The Case for SNAP in Puerto Rico Public and private officials discuss the socioeconomic benefits of enhanced nutritional assistance

Including Puerto Rico as part of the efforts to bring the manufacturing of medical equipment to American soil, make the transition from Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, for its acronym in English), as well as the application on the Island of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), seeking equality under the Medicaid program, and granting statehood to Puerto Ricans are some of the priorities detailed in the letter.

Aid for COVID-19

González Colón highlighted the capacity Puerto Rico has, such as its human capital, infrastructure, and experience, to contribute to the rapid production of medical and pharmaceutical equipment to counter the COVID pandemic and bring the manufacturing industry back to the United States.

González advocated that, in the next economic aid packages for COVID-19, provisions should include incentives to pharmaceutical and medical supply production companies, while stimulating the local economy.

In his inaugural address, President Biden asked Congress for approval of $350 billion in additional assistance for state and local governments. About this, González advocated that the territories and Puerto Rico remain included.

The letter expresses support for the portion of President Biden’s proposal to set aside $1 billion in additional funding for the Island, American Samoa, and Northern Mariana Islands Nutrition Programs. These are the three territories that are not currently participating in SNAP.

Likewise, it states the support for the plan outlined by the President to make the island’s transition to the SNAP program, an initiative that the González Colón has supported, introduced legislation, and will be advocating for again in this Congress.

Economic Development

Although Biden’s plan includes expanding the credit reimbursement for children and increasing it to $3,000 per child and $3,500 for dependents under 6 years of age, in Puerto Rico this benefit would only apply to families with more than two minors.

The Congresswoman urged the President to grant the island equal treatment to that of the states and the District of Columbia and that this credit be applied so that families with one or two dependent minors can benefit.

In this second four-year period, the congresswoman presented HR 106, Tax Credits for Dependent Children (CTC), a measure that would allow families with one or two minor dependents to claim them on their tax return. The CTC in Puerto Rico would benefit 355,000 low-income families and 404,000 children.

Health

González Colón also advocated for a permanent solution for the financing of Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program and for the disparity in treatment to be eradicated and to attend to the health needs of the island. “At the end of this fiscal year, federal funding for the Medicaid program will revert to $350 million per year, for a program that costs $3 billion a year."

"Also, the federal Medicaid contribution for services rendered (FMAP) will return from 76 percent to the amount applicable to the 55 percent territories, which is well below the 83 percent FMAP that Puerto Rico could benefit from. A permanent solution with a financing model equal to that of the States and the District of Columbia can ensure adequate healthcare for all Americans, regardless of the place they live," she argued in a missive.

Statehood

González Colón concluded her letter by indicating to the President that the "discriminatory" treatment Puerto Rico receives under these federal programs is due to the island's territorial status.

“On the same day of your election, the people of Puerto Rico affirmed by a clear majority their choice to value their American citizenship and seek the fulfillment of its rights and duties as an equal part of our great union of states. On the day of your inauguration, members of our National Guard, who could not vote for their Commander in Chief, defended the capital city. We count on that you will commit your Administration to do justice and address this unfinished task, ” she stated.