Independent Special Prosecutors (FEI by their Spanish acronym) issued two complaints against the former president of the Puerto Rico Government Development Bank (BDE, Spanish initials), Luis Burdiel Agudo.
One of them is for violating Art. 253 of the Puerto Rico Penal Code (negotiation incompatible with the exercise of public office), and the other for an infraction to Art. 5.7 of the Government Ethics Act (knowingly not disclosing information required in the Ethics Report). Burdiel Agudo hid that he had a debt with the dependency of $492,031 when he was named to his position by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
The FEI in this case are Manuel E. Nuñez Corrada, Zulma I. Fuster Troche, and Ramón M. Mendoza Rosario.
The judge of the Investigation Chamber of the Court of First Instance, San Juan Chamber, José Luis Pares, imposed a bond of $15,000, corresponding to $7,500 on each charge.
Burdiel Agudo was booked Friday at the offices of the Panel on the Independent Special Prosecutor.
Moreover, the preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Burdiel Agudo served simultaneously as the BDE president and executive director of the Housing Financing Administration (AFV, Spanish initials) until April 25, 2019, when he stopped working and was reinstated to his career position.
Last April 26, 2020, it was reported that the request for immediate resignation made by La Fortaleza to the then-president of the BDE would be related to possible transactions on which they would inquire if there were any personal benefits.
It was established that, if so, it would entail accusations of criminal activity and ethics violations, both federal and local. The former official is also linked to acts of insubordination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.