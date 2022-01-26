On Jan. 1, 2022, the Puerto Rico minimum wage rose to $8.50 from $7.25. Signed into law by Governor Pierluisi on Sep. 21 of last year, Act 47-2021 is a long-overdue attempt to bring the minimum wage into line with the cost of living through a series of periodic increases.
Unless disputed by the Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission, the minimum wage will rise incrementally every year until it reaches $10.50 on July 1, 2024. Act 47-2021 is the first minimum wage increase to be authorized by the local government. Prior to this, the minimum wage had not been raised since 2009, and only ever by federal mandates.
Increased Cost of Living
Cited as the most pressing justification for increasing minimum wage, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a 7% hike last year, the largest increase since June 1982. The indexes for shelter and for used cars and trucks were the largest contributors to the increase, despite the energy index having decreased by 0.4% and food increased by only 0.5% last December.
For Puerto Rico, though, food and energy prices are always high. Inflation is up as well, exacerbating a system that eats away minimum wage workers’ limited resources.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the residential electricity rate in Puerto Rico is 22.64 cents/kWh, while in the continental US, electricity costs about 14.11 cents/kWh. From July 2020 to June 2021, 97% of the island’s electricity was generated by fossil fuel-fired power plants, with 44% from natural gas and 37% from petroleum. Renewables generate only 3% of the island’s electricity.
LUMA’s chief regulatory officer, Mario Hurtado said that from April 2020 to November 2021, the price of a barrel of oil went from $17 to $70, and the price of natural gas almost doubled - rising to $4.57 per million BTUs.
Possible side effects of raising the minimum wage
Approximately 70% of businesses on the island are categorized as small and medium-sized enterprises, for which a $1.25 hourly wage increase is no small deal. Nevertheless, business leaders, entrepreneurs and even Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce Manuel Cidre have admitted the impact of the minimum wage increase has not been what many expected.
Act 47-2021 also establishes a Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission, whose job is to determine whether the minimum wage needs to be increased after compiling an annual analysis on working conditions, benefits, cost of living, and other factors necessary in determining the minimum wage.
The Commission will have to keep in mind possible effects such as those found by a 2021 study made in California by Cornell University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and University of Washington researchers.
The study, conducted among low-income workers at fashion retail stores showed that an increase in minimum wage can worsen worker welfare by causing unintentional changes in the allocation of labor hours.
Contrary to other studies that theorized that minimum wage improves worker welfare because overall employment stays the same, this study explored what happens when the business’s total labor-hours stay the same, but the allocation of hours changes.
The researchers explained that when the minimum wage is increased by one dollar, the number of workers scheduled to work per week goes up, while the average hours per worker decreases. This is especially prevalent within the retail and service sectors.
In addition to losing eligibility for welfare benefits, decreased hours cause less consistent worker schedules. When worker schedules become less consistent - in terms of total hours worker per week as well as the timing of shifts – it’s more difficult to coordinate personal life or work a second job. Thus, attaining financial stability is more difficult.
But that is not the case in Puerto Rico because the Department of the Family submitted to the federal government the changes to amend the State Plan for the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN, for its Spanish acronym) in order to adjust the eligibility levels and prevent those who benefited from the increase in the state minimum wage from losing benefits.
For economist José Joaquín Villamil the salary increase, –although he supports it– he considers it should have been carried out in a growing economy and not in an economy “that has not grown as much.”
“It should have been approved in two steps to minimize the impact,” he argued.
