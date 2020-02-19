The newly appointed secretary of the Puerto Rico Housing Department, Luis Carlos Fernández Trinchet, acknowledged that the commonwealth has received unequal treatment from the federal government compared to other U.S jurisdictions in terms of disaster relief limitations.

Fernández Trinchet, whose designation was confirmed by the Senate of Puerto Rico on Feb. 13, held a one-on-one with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL to discuss the funds from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) that were approved after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Sept. 2017.

Governor Wanda Vázquez recently signed the grant agreement that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) developed to distribute roughly $8.3 billion in stalled federal recovery funding. According to Fernández Trinchet, this new agreement comes with stricter terms and conditions.

“They included additional conditions to Puerto Rico and part of the discussion is that Puerto Rico is being treated differently from other jurisdictions,” the housing secretary asserted.

The official stated that of the $8.3 billion assigned, the local government would only be able to access $1.7 billion initially. This, when paired with the first allocation of $1.5 billion, would mean that the government would be disbursing $3.2 billion for housing.

“I don’t think that having some restrictions is that bad, [but] there are some concerns we would like to clarify. A letter was sent to HUD that states, ‘look, these are our concerns with the guidelines and restrictions that you are imposing on us.’ There are some that we need to mitigate,” he said, adding that the corresponding officials have yet to provide an answer, but reiterating that the government has, “in theory,” $1.7 billion to manage in the meantime.

Pressed to elaborate, Fernández Trinchet noted that the first allocation of $1.5 billion did not come embedded with usage restrictions. He argued that by imposing conditions on this second assignment, Puerto Rico stands out among other jurisdictions.

There has been noticeable discussion among federal sectors concerning the local government’s capacity to handle disaster relief.

Earlier this year, citizens discovered various warehouses stocked with a plethora of undistributed aid, such as water bottles, diapers, food items, and other essentials. According to the distribution stamps on these packages, these were meant to placate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The resulting indignation among some residents led to protests in front of the governor’s mansion in Old San Juan, an echo of last summer’s historic demonstrations of political dissent.

These and previous incidents have led high-ranking U.S. officials, including President Donald J. Trump, to publicly denounce what they perceive to be the local government’s inefficiency to manage federal funds, on grounds of corruption.

Fernández Trinchet, however, argued that Puerto Rico “could not have any more controls.”

“We have inspections from the U.S. Office of the Inspector General, federal HUD, local HUD, now with the presence of the federal monitor, with the presence of the admiral who will be addressing this issue; so, it is impossible to have more supervision and more people monitoring this program,” he stated.

The Housing secretary added that on Dec. 31, 2019, HUD released a list of states and jurisdictions receiving CDBG-DR funds that qualified as slow spenders. Save for a 2008 allocation of $29 million, Puerto Rico is not certified as such.

“The first $1.5 billion, which is the first allocation [after the hurricane], appears correctly classified as a first-year allocation to the [CDBG-DR] program; so, we are fine in that regard,” he said, adding that these funds will boost the economy by creating affordable housing, which would result in “immediate employment.”

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Fernández Trinchet to discuss which measures, if any, the local government is implementing to improve federal officials’ perceptions about the former’s capability.

He affirmed that he already held a meeting with Robert M. Couch, whom HUD announced last January as the new Federal Financial Monitor to oversee the grant administration and disbursement process of disaster recovery funds to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I can tell you that the chemistry was immediate. [Couch] is a person that listens. I don’t think he comes here to whip. I think that he wants to ensure that Puerto Rico is on track, that it has the corresponding fiscal controls. He doesn’t want to be an obstacle,” Fernández Trinchet said.

The housing secretary went on to say that he and other public officials have also held meetings with members congress and HUD personnel that were “extremely productive.” He said that local officials presented their concerns and disapproval over some of the conditions, but they ultimately asked for clarification on how to accelerate the fund disbursement process.

“We don’t want to waste time with confrontation. The blaming game goes nowhere,” he said.

Municipal Delay in Housing Program

Fernández Trinchet highlighted that the Housing Department has outlined 26 programs within its Plan of Action, of which eight are already established.

One of these is the Municipal Planning Program, in which towns can access funds for municipal or regional development. Although this program has been operational since Oct. 2019, only 30 out of 78 municipal governments have submitted requests.

These municipalities are: Aguada, Aguadilla, Barranquitas, Caguas, Canóvanas, Carolina, Cidra, Coamo, Dorado, Fajardo, Guánica, Guayama, Guayanilla, Hormigueros, Humacao, Isabela, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Maricao, Mayagüez, Peñuelas, Ponce, Rincón, Salinas, San Germán, Santa Isabel, Vega Baja, Yabucoa and Yauco.

The official dismissed a possible lack of knowledge, asserting that there have been individual and group meetings with all mayors and/or their representatives. Given that the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) is facing a similar issue, Housing will collaborate with that agency on holding additional meetings with municipal leaders starting this week.

Meanwhile, his department is requiring municipalities to update their inventory on abandoned properties and public nuisances to address the island’s housing crisis.

Alas, Fernández Trinchet said that his primary concern at the moment, regarding municipalities, is working on short-, medium- and long-term housing solutions for residents who lost their properties amid the 6.4-earthquake on Jan. 7 and its aftershocks. The official expects to have emptied the shelters by March 24.

“I think that we are doing well with that date. As of Feb. 12, I believe we had fewer than 1,300 refugees from a peak of 8,000 just two months ago. We are quite confident that will meet that goal,” he said.