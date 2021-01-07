Puerto Rico will receive $183,823,862 to support efforts to administer COVID-19 tests and $28,857,749 for vaccination, for a total of $212,681,611 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), reported Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.
The commissioner had anticipated that, within the aid package in relation to the coronavirus, approved by Congress and converted into the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December, there were funds for the purchase and distribution of vaccines to help states with coronavirus tests.
Yesterday, the HHS announced the exact amounts for each jurisdiction, distributed by population-based formula, following the instructions of Congress.
Puerto Rico will receive $183,823,862 to support COVID-19 testing efforts, which includes contract tracking, surveillance, containment, and mitigation to monitor and suppress the spread of the coronavirus. This, in addition to an initial $28,857,749 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) existing Immunization and Vaccines for Minors collaborative agreements.
This week the federal government made other fund allocation announcements for Puerto Rico: funds for aqueducts and education, and disaster reimbursement.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will award $3.7 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico's water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, dams, and reservoirs. This represents 90 percent of the federal contribution of the estimated $4.1 billion for facilities operated by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA). This is in addition to the $9.6 billion for electrical infrastructure and $2 billion for educational facilities announced in September 2020.
The U.S. Department of Education allocated $1,320,626,161 for the Puerto Rico Department of Education. These funds are to support the full reopening of schools -elementary through high schools-, facilitate continuity of learning, and measure and address learning loss caused by lack of opportunities for in-person teaching.
