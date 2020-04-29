As controversy engulfs the Puerto Rico Health Department due to inconsistent data of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the island and ongoing hearings over a failed purchase of test kits, it was revealed that the agency is seriously lacking in personnel to track the spread of the virus that has kept most of the population under lockdown.

The director of the agency’s Epidemiology Office director, David Capó, informed on April 27 that there are only 21 employees assigned with following up on the “unique cases” reported of COVID-19. According to the official, the public entity requires at least 60 people carrying out this task, nearly three times more than the current number.

“At this time, we are evaluating the capacity through the [Health] portal to be able to expand to more [people for tracking] because we understand that the number of cases will increase later and, prospectively, they will not be able to cope. We are presently identifying agreements with schools of public health, medicine, and pharmacy to ensure that this daily monitoring of cases can fall at the central level and that we have support,” Capó said.

There have been 1,400 confirmed cases and 86 coronavirus-related deaths at the time of this writing but the peak of infection is expected to take place next week, the epidemiologist affirmed, adding that the number of deaths has remained “stable.”

However, the Health Department’s data has raised suspicion. Just last week, the agency acknowledged was prompted to revise its tally of confirmed cases after it was revealed that it had repeat-counted multiple test results, meaning that there were fewer cases than informed back then.

Meanwhile, some in the health and political spheres have denounced that there are confirmed cases that have not been included in the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at www.salud.pr.gov. For example, the mayor of Loíza, Julia Nazario, said at a radio interview that her municipality has nine confirmed cases and one death but the entity only lists one positive test result in the dashboard.

No Accountability for Governor

Apart from a lack of staff and supposed tracking irregularities, the Health Department is marred with a failed and controvertible attempt to purchase COVID-19 test kits—an issue that has prompted several public hearings before the House Health Committee.

Two former employees at the agency attempted to buy 1 million test kits for $38 million from Australia-based company Apex General Contractors, paying $19 million in advance.

Earlier this month, it was unearthed that this company did not manufacture these products, but distributed them from the Chinese company Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech through Promedical Equipment Pty Ltd.

Moreover, the Australian government is investigating the latter over falsely claiming that the test kids have been approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Health Secretary Lorenzo González and members of the health task force appointed to assist in Puerto Rico’s COVID-19 emergency management were called upon the House committee to respond for the failed transaction.

Juan Salgado affirmed at last Friday’s hearing that neither he nor the other task force members serving in their private character are responsible for the purchase fiasco, pinning the blame on Adil Rosa, then-assistant secretary of Health administration, and Mariel Rivera, a purchasing analyst for the department.

“I believe that [Rosa] mistook what was leadership for an order. What we could do was recommend the number of tests that had to be done and she was in charge of finding out which company offered them. We never gave her an order to hire that company,” he said during the sixth legislative hearing.

Meanwhile, Gov. Wanda Vázquez has reasserted that she is not responsible for the agency’s shortcomings, affirming that it is the department’s responsibility to handle these processes adequately.

Popular Democratic Party (PDP) legislators introduced a Senate resolution that would have demanded accountability from the governor over the multiple irregularities in the Health Department, but it was promptly shut down by the New Progressive Party (NPP) majority.

The measure intended to coerce the governor to respond with evidence to questions by Sen. Chuck Grassley, senior member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, concerning the local government’s chain of command to address the coronavirus pandemic, instability in the Health Department, and the cause of resignations.

Vázquez announced on April 28 that she responded to the congressman's concerns the day prior.

In the letter, which the governor shared on her official Twitter account, Grassley is accused of penning "several misstatements, mischaracterizations and inaccuracies that do not accurately reflect the manner in which this administration has governed and taken critical measures to assure utmost compliance with the rule of law."

Cumpliendo con la solicitud del senador @ChuckGrassley, ayer contestamos su carta del 20 de abril, donde abordé sus preguntas y comunicamos las medidas que nuestra Administración ha tomado para servir a #PuertoRico con total transparencia e integridad. @SenateFinance pic.twitter.com/Qb9gRsQDGj — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) April 28, 2020

“Your comments seem to have been inspired by individuals with a personal agenda who seek to tarnish Puerto Rico’s reputation… It is particularly troubling that your allegations come at a time of great distress in Puerto Rico and the world, when precious time and resources should be used to address our collective humanitarian crisis,” Vázquez wrote.

The Weekly Journal reporters Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez and Ayeza Díaz Rolón contributed to this story.