The secretary of the P.R. Department of Treasury (Hacienda), Francisco Parés Alicea, said he had a productive phone call with the assistant secretary for Tax Policy U.S. Department of the Treasury, David J. Kautter, on the proposed regulation that, among other things, could alter the scope of the accreditation of contributions paid abroad, and clarified that the new provisions are not directed to Puerto Rico.
"I thank Secretary Kautter and his work team from the tax policy area of the Treasury, for having answered our call in less than 24 hours. This is the result of the close relationship that this administration has been building with its federal counterparts, especially with the Treasury. Secretary Kautter confirmed to us that the intention of the proposed regulation is not to affect the regime under Act 154, but that it is aimed at certain taxes on digital services that are being imposed in other foreign countries," Parés Alicea said in a missive.
Secretary Kautter is the person responsible for administering the federal Internal Revenue Code and for establishing U.S. tax policy.
"We are very pleased with the response and encouragement from Secretary Kautter to address our concerns. This action by the Administrator proves once again that our administration managed to regain the trust of the federal government. We will remain attentive and diligent to provide all the necessary information to achieve forceful actions for the benefit of Puerto Rico," said Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
Parés Alicea stated that as previously indicated, the government's fiscal team will have an active participation in the evaluation process.
"This commitment began today, after holding a productive meeting on technical aspects of the proposed regulation. The support of AAFAF and its executive director, Omar Marrero, and the secretary of the Department of Economic Development, Manuel Laboy, has been essential to maintain an effective communication channel in this process both with the U.S. Treasury and with the manufacturing sector," he added.
At the meeting, the U.S. Treasury clarified that the proposed regulation is still in an early stage and that it will take time before the final version is adopted. Likewise, they clarified that, at the moment, the determinations that the U.S. Treasury has taken in relation to the accreditation of the contributions paid under the excise duty established in Act 154 of 2010 remain in force.
"I am optimistic about the demonstrations aired by Secretary Kautter, in which he pledged to continue collaborating with the Government of Puerto Rico to provide transitory measures that allow orderly emigration towards an income tax system for these taxpayers, without affecting the adversely affecting the island's economy. This opening by one of the highest-ranking officials of the Treasury is a source of great satisfaction and we will ensure that this direct communication is maintained, so that we can ensure that our observations and recommendations are taken into account. consideration and accepted," Parés Alicea said.
He explained that between both parties, Hacienda and the Treasury, there is an expert team in tax matters with a view to working hand in hand with any suggestions and concerns.
"Gov. Wanda Vázquez has prioritized relations with the Federal Government. This has helped us to establish direct coordination with the highest levels of the U.S. Treasury," he stated.
