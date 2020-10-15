Francisco Parés Alicea, secretary of the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda), reported that preliminary net income for the General Fund in July and August, first two months of fiscal year 2020-2021, totaled $1,673.4 million. Collections during the accumulated period to August exceeded the fiscal estimate by $190.0 million or 12.8 percent.

The secretary highlighted that the collection performance for the first two months of FY 2020-2021 shows the tax system's stability, particularly in the context of an atypical period affected by earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fiscal Plan certified by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) at the end of May 2020 projected a growth in the economy for fiscal year 2021 of, between 0.5 percent to -3.4 percent of the real gross product.

FOMB, in its Fiscal Plan certified on May 27, 2020, revised the projection of net income to the General Fund for fiscal year 2019-2020 to $9,012 million, which represented a reduction of $1,393 million (13.4 percent) in relation to what was the original projection of $10,405 million included in the certified fiscal plan on May 9, 2019. Also, the fiscal projection of the Board for the year 2020-2021 was revised to $9,620 million. This, in relation to the income base of the fiscal year 2019-2020 implies a growth of 6.7 percent, or $608 million.

However, of the total of $9,620 million planned for this fiscal year, $600 million (6.2 percent) of the total correspond to income from tax transactions whose expiration dates were postponed for periods corresponding to this new fiscal year.

From the period in which the state of emergency was declared in March due to the pandemic, Hacienda granted postponements in the due dates of payments of different types of tax, such as the returns on income tax for individuals, corporations and companies, payments for withholding and Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) payments, both on imports and in the monthly sales and use payroll.

That said, the projection for the fiscal year without considering the postponement measures for COVID-19 totals $9,020 million or $608 million more than that projected by the Board for fiscal year 2020 in its latest certified Fiscal Plan.

"At the beginning of this fiscal year, the month of July, in addition to exceeding the projection for the month of $947.5 million by $94.9, met a large part of the expected collections for deferred income from fiscal year 2020," Parés Alicea said in a missive.

The postponement measures granted deadlines that will extend, for the most part, to the periods between July and October of this fiscal year. Of the $600 million projected in postponement measures, it was estimated that $420 million would be raised in July. This projection was met by 91 percent or $384 million.

This deferred income for July of this fiscal year represented 37 percent of the total collected in the month. The main tax line that contributed income from fiscal year 2020 was the corporate sector, which reflected income amounting to $211 million, exceeding the July projection for postponement measures by $111 million.

Grim Outlook for Puerto Rico Retailers Industry leaders project a slow holiday season

Regarding what is projected for individuals for the concept of said deferrals, this line was below $41 million. To a large extent, according to the secretary, this can be explained by the behavior of this sector at the close of FY 2020. At the close of the fiscal year, the individual line ended with a surplus of $265 million compared to what was projected.

As for the IVU, the postponement measures granted a temporary exemption on the importation of taxable merchandise for resale. Therefore, the IVU would not be received until the merchant made its final sale and the retained IVU was filed on its next return. The estimate assumed that the time interval, between the point of importation and the final point of sale, would imply that the IVU recovery would be largely received in the next fiscal year. However, the amount of IVU received for deferred payments during the month of July only met 21 percent of the estimate.

Concerning August, Parés Alicea informed that for this month the proposed collection goal was also achieved, exceeding the estimate by $95.1 million or 17.7 percent.

[OPINION] Puerto Rico Sovereignty is Key for Economic Development Most Puerto Ricans realize that statehood is not a viable option

Moreover, of the $60 million Hacienda expected to receive from postponement measures, $31 million or 51 percent were received. However, the foregoing implies that in order to achieve the August estimate, the new revenues for this fiscal year offset the portion expected from last year, thus meeting and exceeding what was projected for the month.

The official clarified that, during the first four months of the fiscal year, Hacienda will be reporting income to the General Fund considering these two components. That is, the deferred income from the measures that are expected to be carried out between the months of July to October will be reported, and on the other hand, the collections that enter the treasury from this fiscal year itself. "This distinction is important to know the performance that this new fiscal year exhibits," Hacienda wrote in a missive.

In that sense, when comparing the total accumulated collections received in the first two months of FY 2020-2021, these amount to $1,673.4 million, which represents $190.0 million over projected (12.8 percent). This total includes both new revenue for this fiscal year and $414.4 million from payments deferred between March and June 2020 due to the pandemic.

Parés Alicea asserted that, therefore, in order to isolate the effect of income from the postponement measures, Hacienda presented the accumulated total for the period without them. It totals $1,259.0 million. This total, in turn, represented $255.8 million more (25.5 percent) of the estimated amount that would be collected from July to August.

The main area that contributed to this behavior was the taxes paid by foreign entities. The payments made by these exceeded the projection for the accumulated period by $147 million.

On another hand, the impact of the relief received to people in aid from the programs, the CARES Act, for unemployment insurance, pandemic compensation and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, represented a temporary impulse in consumption that is reflected in most of the tax lines of that sector.

This behavior also responds to an increase in consumer savings levels resulting from a notable change in their consumption patterns in the months of confinement between March and June.

Of the consumer sectors, motor vehicle taxes stand out, not only did they exceed what was projected by $41.2 million or 94 percent, but they exceeded what was collected in July 2019 by $27.5 million or 48 percent.

In the case of the IVU, which represents on average between 17 percent and 20 percent of the net revenue to the General Fund, Hacienda observed how between the months of March and April there were reductions between 36 percent and 60 percent, respectively. This, as reported in monthly spreadsheets.

Gradually, during the months of May to June a recovery is observed, which in the months of July and August manages to revert to positive numbers with growth of 11 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The IVU sectors that contributed the most to this recovery were the retail sector and the wholesale and durable goods sector. Of particular note in the retail sector are the general merchandise stores sub-sectors and the furniture and home effects stores sector. Meanwhile, the sectors most affected during the period from July to August were the sectors of accommodation and food services, manufacturing, and professional services.

Centro CRECE Launches 'Competitiveness Toolkit' Proposes practical solutions in four key areas to drive economic development

However, this behavior contrasts with the income tax line that already reflects the effect in July and August of a decrease in total employment of 5.2 and 4.3 percent compared to July and August 2019, respectively, and a reduction of 5.7 and 2.8 percent in such periods of the Working Group.

"Puerto Rico has been struck down by a global pandemic whose effects are not yet clear, or how long it will last. We know that its impact has disrupted many elements of our society and economy, so establishing a route for economic development and fiscal responsibility is our north," Parés Alicea said.