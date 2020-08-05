Francisco Parés Alicea, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Treasury (Hacienda), informed that the preliminary net revenue for the General Fund during Fiscal Year 2019-2020 totaled $9,288.5 million, or nearly $9.3 billion.

Although the revenue in the past two quarters of this fiscal year were affected by the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, these surpassed the revised projections presented by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) by $276.4 million, or 3.1 percent.

The secretary said in a missive that, despite the unforeseen natural disasters and health emergency, Hacienda presented a "proactive" response to mitigate insufficiency in cash liquidity, "granting a package of local incentive measures aimed at the sectors that were totally or partially prevented from operating."

In accordance with these initiatives, he explained, the entity approved exemptions of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) on prepared foods and basic hygiene items, imported merchandise for resale, and deferrals on the tax on nearly all main tax rates.

"These deferral and concession measures are estimated to represent a relief to businesses and taxpayers of over $750 million," Parés Alicea stated.

On May 9, 2019, FOMB certified a Fiscal Plan, in which net income for the General Fund of $10.4 billion was projected for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. The Oversight Board then revised this Fiscal Plan on May 27, 2020. In this review, over $9 billion was projected for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, a reduction of nearly $1.4 billion or 13.4 percent compared to the original projection in 2019.

According to Parés Alicea, FOMB's revision responded in reverse to the earthquakes that shook Puerto Rico throughout the month of January and the declaration of a State of Emergency decreed over the pandemic in March that forced the partial closure of an important segment of the economy and reduced and altered consumption patterns.

Thus, the estimated components of the drop in tax collections include the effect of temporary or permanent administrative measures, as well as the economic effect caused by the closure due to curfews that affected consumption, employment, and production patterns. This last effect is estimated for the purposes of the collection base at over $1 billion or 56 percent of the projected reduction.

The secretary distinguished the behavior of collections in two periods, such as the period before the earthquake and the pandemic and the period after these events from February.

"During the period from July to January of the fiscal year, the performance of the collections reflected a vigorous growth, exceeding the original projection by $667 million or 13 percent. Total revenue reached for the first seven months of the fiscal year amounted to $5,954.6 million (nearly $6 billion), reflecting an increase from the same period last year of $838.3 million, or 16.4 percent," Parés Alicea said.

"In this period, the behavior of the contribution on corporate income stands out, which exceeded in comparison with the previous fiscal year's collections of $719.8 million and what was projected in $658.8 million or 59.5 percent. This also reflected a growth of $112.7 million or 11 percent in the individual tax income compared to the Board's original forecast, and $110.3 million or 10.7 percent compared to fiscal year 2018-2019," he added.

He also stressed that during that first period, the tax sectors related to consumption, such as motor vehicle taxes, foreign entities tax and others, exceed projections by $71.4 million, $26 million and $113 million, respectively.