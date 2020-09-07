Forty-six nonprofits, community foundations, and entities dedicating to ecological preservation joined forces to hold 'El Debate Ambiental' (The Environmental Debate) for Puerto Rico's gubernatorial candidates to present their eco-social sustainability proposals for the island.
The entities aim for voters to learn candidates' proposals and how they would effectively enforce current environmental laws and rulings, as well as their ideas to plan and implement programs to spearhead Puerto Rico's eco-social sustainability.
El Debate Ambiental 2020 will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live via @ParaLaNaturaleza on October 6, 2020, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
¡Debate Ambiental 2020! Conoce las posturas de los candidatos a la Gobernación en un debate dedicado exclusivamente a temas ambientales de Puerto Rico. Martes 6 de octubre 2020 de 7:00PM a 9:00PM vía Facebook LIVE. ¡Participa! #VotoAmbiente #ParaLaNaturaleza pic.twitter.com/G0tlnpylzd— Para la Naturaleza (@paralanaturalez) September 3, 2020
It will also be broadcast on all social networks of the participating organizations.
The entities will ask the candidates questions about climate change and public policies of environmental interest on issues such as air quality, renewable energy, agriculture, water, coastal management, blue economy (sea), solid waste management, conservation of areas of high ecological value, and nature-based solutions for risk management.
The debate will be moderated in Spanish by the environmental journalist Gerardo Alvarado and includes a question section. It will also feature a sign language interpreter.
The affiliated organizations represent a diversity of generations and bring together more than 522,205 citizens interested in the environmental and human well-being of the islands of Puerto Rico.
