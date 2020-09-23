With less than two months to go before the Nov. 3 elections, Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial candidates clashed on economic affairs at the first televised debate last week, featuring all six hopefuls. The event, called “El Gran Debate” (The Great Debate) stemmed from a media collaboration among Wapa TV, NotiUno and El Vocero, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s sister publication.
For this first encounter with all six candidates, the main topics discussed were economic policies, anti-corruption stances, Puerto Rico’s Commonwealth status and education. On economic affairs, the moderators and candidates focused on small and midsize businesses (SMEs), permits, taxes, the public debt and the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) established by the federal government in 2016.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy estimated that roughly 30 percent of SMEs are at risk of permanent closure amid the financial crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. César Vázquez, the candidate under Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project), affirmed that this economic collapse could be avoided by distributing unused funds.
“On May 14, the governor announced that we had $2.2 billion available to deal with the pandemic’s effects. Within those $2.2 billion, there were $350 million for a payroll protection program, of which not a single cent has been used. Apart from that, there was also [funding] to manage the lack of personal protection equipment for SMEs, which hasn’t been used either. In addition, there are $435 million for discretional use that could have also been used to prevent many companies from going bankrupt and raised unemployment… We have the money; what we don’t have is political willpower,” Vázquez said.
Meanwhile, independent candidate Eliezer Molina— a farmer and engineer—argued that the island’s entrepreneurs need to be assisted by establishing a swifter process to obtain permits. However, he stated that his administration would have an eco-conscious policy that would restrict construction projects in maritime-terrestrial zones or those that would impact Puerto Rico’s natural resources. “We have to make the permits more flexible for certain functions, but not for all,” he said.
On another note, he said that the island needs to be more self-reliant on pharmaceutical manufacturing and create its own chemicals and drugs “with purely Puerto Rican hands.”
On taxes, Sen. Juan Dalmau—the candidate under the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP)—proposed to establish a uniform tax of 10 percent on all corporations. That is, SMEs, instead of paying 30 percent, “we would reduce it to 10 percent.” Meanwhile, foreign entities with operations on the island would see a tax hike of roughly 6 percent. The senator defended his reasoning, saying that the average competitive tax in other nations is between 15 percent and 17 percent.
As for the inventory tax, Isabela Mayor Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), did not provide a definite answer on whether he would eliminate it. By contrast, Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), affirmed that she would seek “categoric answers” to eliminate the inventory tax.
Clashes Over FOMB
Throughout the economic portion of the debate, Pedro Pierluisi—the candidate under the New Progressive Party (NPP)—was criticized by his opponents for his previous work with the FOMB. This, they argued, could pose a conflict of interest were he to occupy the island’s top executive seat. Moreover, they contested that Promesa, the federal law that created the Oversight Board, was approved while he served as Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Congress.
The pro-statehood candidate, in turn, said that Puerto Rico “earned” Promesa and FOMB by not paying its general obligations. As such, he said that a portion of the island’s multibillion-dollar debt must be paid under the system established by that federal law. This, he opined, would not necessarily come at the expense of essential services or higher rates for the population, although the government has experienced substantial budget cuts in key sectors, including the University of Puerto Rico.
As for his professional link to the Board, Pierluisi claimed that it serves as an asset to handle negotiations directly with the fiscal entity rather than appointing a delegate. In response, Dalmau affirmed that the FOMB is a “penalizing instrument against Puerto Ricans.” He added that Pierluisi’s experience, “far from being a source of pride, should make him ashamed.”
Lúgaro, who also opposes the Board and Promesa, even stated that Puerto Rico should not have to pay its public debt. “At this time, we have to recognize that if you want better education, if you want better health, we have to audit the debt and we have to cancel it because there is no money for both.”
