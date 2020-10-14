The Puerto Rico Museums Association (AMPR by its Spanish initials), announced a report on the island's cultural scenario and encourages citizens to see a debate between the gubernatorial candidates, titled: 'Culture and Its Importance for the Government.'
The event will be moderated by cultural journalist Tatiana Pérez Rivera and will be broadcast simultaneously on Facebook LIVE through the AMPR's and El Nuevo Día's pages, as well as WIPR (Channel 6), on Thursday, October 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Considering the challenges as a result of COVID-19, the Board of Directors of the AMPR decided joining the possible efforts to give visibility to the particular needs affecting the museum community in Puerto Rico, plus all sectors of the island's artistic and cultural endeavors.
To that end, the Board had the initiative to convene the creation of the Art and Culture Committee within the People's Social Task Force (CAC-TFSP by its Spanish initials), recognizing the need for the cultural sector to integrate multisectoral movements for political action. The TFSP is a third-sector effort that was convened to address the crisis of the pandemic and that carries out advocacy efforts from a broad perspective of human rights, recognizing various vulnerable populations and discrimination.
For the past seven months, the AMPR and the CAC-TFSP convened a series of meetings and three "public hearings" held on Facebook LIVE, in which more than 15,000 participated. What was discussed in all these meetings served as the basis for the preparation of the Arts and Culture Sector Report that presents an in-depth look at the current situation and its most pressing challenges from those who go through them first-hand: musicians, visual artists, writers, dancers, artisans, filmmakers, theater workers, academics, educators in fine arts, conservation architects, librarians, and museologists, among other cultural actors.
The goal was to direct a representative work agenda for the plurality of the cultural sector and the different geographical regions of Puerto Rico. The agenda of these meetings was directed with the purpose of becoming a permanent effort to be materialized not only from the AMPR, but from an organization of advocacy in creation that will serve the interests of the sector, called the Puerto Rican Alliance for the Arts.
"The work agenda that we set includes short and long-term goals. Strengthening the cohesion of the cultural ecosystem to overcome its invisibility in the context of the pandemic, conceiving concrete proposals that enhance our integration into the State's response strategies, and contributing to the social and economic recovery of Puerto Rico are some of them. This is essential to overcome the multiple challenges we face, to be effective in advocating, promoting, educating, and formulating in the establishment of cultural policies and in raising funds that ensure the viability of the cultural ecosystem and a better quality of life for our artists as a community that has to be recognized as highly vulnerable," said Marianne Ramírez Aponte, president of the AMPR and facilitator of the Art and Culture Committee of the TFSP.
After evaluating the general situation, the Board of Directors decided to organize this forum with the gubernatorial candidates, so voters have the opportunity to know first-hand and evaluate the ideas, positions, and proposals of each one of them. Prior to this day, the candidates will receive a copy of the Report so that they can take informed positions.
The report contains the written presentations as well as links to the video documentation of the public hearings. This can be downloaded or consulted online free of charge on the AMPR website, www.asociacionmuseospr.org.
For additional information about the event, you can consult the social networks of the AMPR on Facebook as @AsociacionMuseosPR, and Instagram and Twitter as @museos_pr.
