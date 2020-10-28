Less than one week before Puerto Rico’s general elections, the gubernatorial candidates are increasing their efforts to sway voters with proposals for economic development, public security and education. On Oct. 22, the six candidates faced off in a final televised debate, where they discussed privatization and federal aid in the Economy segment.
Alexandra Lúgaro, the candidate under the Citizen Victory Movement party, lashed out against the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) and the entity’s proposal to privatize the government’s recruitment process. She reiterated her stance against the entity appointed by Congress to oversee Puerto Rico’s debt-restructuring process. She opined that the Board is aggravating the island’s poverty while benefitting bondholders and creditors.
“I believe that if the Board has proven anything, it’s that it has been there to favor some very particular interests. The hiring of services by the Board in the past two years has cost us $360 million—overpriced purchases, overpayments. The reality is that the Board is not providing a systemic solution to the problem, but rather, is exacerbating it,” Lúgaro argued.
Sen. Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party, echoed Lúgaro’s statements against privatization. Although he praised the private sector’s “fundamental role in the Puerto Rican economy,” he reaffirmed that essential services should remain under government control.
“I believe in the private sector, I believe in economic development, I believe in having enough spaces for the country to develop economically... What I don’t believe in is dismantling essential services, such as health, education, electric energy and drinking water. That belongs to the people of Puerto Rico and I will not sell that,” Dalmau said.
The candidates also discussed the government’s contract with LUMA Energy for the latter to manage the P.R. Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) energy transmission and distribution. The contract has been lambasted by Prepa workers, while FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko has affirmed that it will reduce government expenses while ensuring continuous, reliable service.
Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri, of the pro-Commonwealth Popular Democratic Party, had stated that he would analyze the contract before committing to canceling it, unlike Lúgaro and Dalmau, who agreed to do so after listening to concerns by Prepa workers.
In Thursday’s debate, Delgado said that after analyzing “many documents” with a team of “experts” on the subject, he concluded that the contract “is not good for Puerto Rico.” According to him, the public-private partnership (P3) with LUMA would result in a rate hike of 1.5 cents per kilowatt-hour for consumers. “We have to prove to the Board that it is a contract that is not good for Puerto Rico,” he said.
Pedro Pierluisi, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), implied that he is not against the concept of a P3, but restated that the LUMA contract needs to be dissected and amended when needed, to ensure that it benefits workers and clients. “From the first day, I said that that [P3] must be supervised to ensure that the cost of electricity goes down, the rights of the Authority’s employees are respected and the pension system of the Authority’s employees is protected,” Pierluisi said.
Mixed Feelings on Federal Intervention
In recent months, commonwealth and U.S. officials have discussed transforming Puerto Rico into a manufacturing hub for pharmaceutical ingredients and products. This, to reduce the U.S. reliance on China, while boosting the island’s battered economy.
Independent candidate Eliezer Molina noted that he would welcome any congressional initiatives to attract that sector. However, he warned that Puerto Rico needs to foster local pharmaceuticals to avoid a possible repetition of the economic damage caused by the phasing out of Section 936 of the federal tax code -approved by the Clinton administration- which allowed manufacturing companies to avoid corporate income taxes in U.S. jurisdictions.
On the topic of federal recovery funds, Pierluisi has included the issue in his official proposal for economic development, even in ad campaigns.
Dr. César Vázquez, of the conservative Proyecto Dignidad party, affirmed that these funds are the primary option available to fight poverty.
The other opponents either questioned the assurance that federal funding will be effectively used to improve the lives of Puerto Rico’s residents or scrutinized the current NPP administration for “misusing” those resources, over three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
