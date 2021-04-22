Omar Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Board (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), and Manuel Laboy —executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)— announced the beginning of the orientation program for eligible applicants of the Reconstruction Project Fund (RPF) that enables the provision of cash advance for permanent category projects under the Public Assistance Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"Puerto Rico has experienced historical and unprecedented disasters since 2017. The impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as earthquakes have caused damage to the island's infrastructure, economy and communities. To assist municipalities in recovery, $750 million have been allocated to help start FEMA-mandated reconstruction projects. We will continue working to maintain the firm development of the recovery that Puerto Rico deserves," said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
AAFAF, in coordination with COR3 and the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda), developed the RPF guidelines, which were approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board and establish the eligibility criteria. Under these eligibility criteria, advances may be requested for permanent category projects under FEMA's Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs.
Orientation to eligible applicants will focus on providing information on the different stages of the application process under the RPF guidelines. The applicant will begin the advance request process through the COR3 Disaster Recovery System (DRS) platform. The use of this platform will simplify the application process as it is the same one used by applicants under the different assistance programs under FEMA and will serve as a centralized repository of information.
"The reconstruction and recovery of the island is a priority for our governor, the AAFAF and Puerto Rico. The flow of federal funds is fundamental in the macroeconomic impact of Puerto Rico and in the fulfillment of the Fiscal Plan. With this orientation campaign we make sure to begin to provide the tools and information necessary for faithful compliance with the RPF requirements on the part of eligible applicants. The establishment of the guidelines for the use of this RPF will allow both municipalities and government agencies to obtain capital to create resilient and beneficial work for all residents of Puerto Rico," Marrero said.
Moreover, Laboy explained that “the lack of capital is one of the main causes of the delay in the development of recovery projects mandated by FEMA under the Public Assistance Program."
To guarantee the proper use of these funds, guidelines were established that include risk mitigation controls and processes to maximize the use of the funds.
“At COR3 we will play an active role in monitoring progress and we have assigned personnel for these purposes. As part of the process, the municipalities or state entities that benefit from the FOR must provide monthly reports on its use," Laboy added.
Advances will be repaid to RPF with reimbursements received from FEMA, insurance proceeds, or any other funds from the applicant. The RPF expires on June 30, 2025.
In the case of central government entities whose funds are administered by Hacienda, they also have the alternative of advance through the Federal Cost Share approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with COR3 and whose purpose is provide, as loans, the necessary funds to cover the Non-Federal Cost Share, in order to begin to carry out the reconstruction works, in accordance with Circular Letter No. 006-2021 of the OMB.
"We will soon announce the opening date to receive applications through the DRS. The request must include information on the applicant, the project in question, and an estimated date by which the subrecipient will be submitting Requests for Refund (RFR) to COR3; among other information," Laboy affirmed.
