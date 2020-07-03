Gov. Wanda Vázquez said she will look for ways to pay for this year’s Christmas bonus to central government workers, which is not covered by the Financial Oversight and Management Board’s (FOMB) certified budget.
"If the budget does not have the bonus, we’ll make the relevant savings so that employees have the Christmas bonus. The remuneration of public employees is very important, and we will work on it. Let the entire Puerto Rican people know that this governor submitted a rigorous remuneration plan, responsibly prepared and that there was no reason to avoid it," Vázquez said during an activity in Juncos. "That's part of labor reform and it's very important that it's implemented."
After the Legislature failed to agree on a budget, the Oversight Board certified one that does not allocate funds for either the Christmas bonus or the public employees' compensation plan.
"We’ll look at that budget when it's ready and it will be sent to us so that we can make the proposals to our understanding. It is important to have the resources for essential services," she said.
This is not the first time that the fiscal control board has approved a budget without the Christmas bonus, but the central government has continued to pay it to public employees. When approving its own budget, the FOMB established that if the government finds the money for the bonuses and the board authorizes it, the bonuses could be granted.
