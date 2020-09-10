Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is slated to announce the new executive order addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic today, September 10. Vázquez will make the announcement at 4:00 p.m. from the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan's Miramar sector.

The new executive order will thus replace EO 2020-062, which maintained a series of restrictions that have been refuted by different economic sectors. It would come into effect next Saturday, September 12.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, yesterday, members of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA) held a roundtable with members of the press urging the governor to reopen casinos, pools, tourism attractions, and beaches, as well as to allow restaurants to sell alcohol past 7:00 p.m., enforce rigorous protocols at airports, and close Airbnb-types of lodging establishments.

According to the PRHTA members present, 80 percent of the local tourism industry's more than 80,000 jobs are at risk. Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico, the island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) informed at a Zoom webinar today that local tourism has lost roughly $1.7 billion in visitor spending, representing a greater loss than 13 states in the U.S. mainland.

Likewise, movie theaters, bars, gyms, and other sectors banned from opening their businesses have reported heavy losses despite having invested hefty sums to ensure their establishments complied with state and federal disinfection and social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, members of the public and private sectors have urged to reopen school cafeterias to minimize the blunder to low-income families and to fight against child hunger.

If the new executive order were to contain the same provisions, that would entail an island-wide lockdown on Sundays; a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.; a dry law from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and all day Sundays; closed beaches on Sundays; beaches open for the exclusive use of individual sports activities; mandatory mask use and social distancing; operation ban for movie theaters, bars, casinos, tourist attractions, and others.

The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy, has reiterated a call to balance public health and the economy. He previously asserted that an estimated 20 percent to 30 percent of small and medium-sized businesses would close permanently.

Regarding schools, the secretary of the P.R. Department of Health, Lorenzo González, anticipated that in-classroom lessons would not resume next September 17. That is, students shall continue taking online classes.

At the time of this writing, the local Health Department has reported 17,248 cases and 512 deaths accumulated since mid-March, when the virus was first detected on the island. These figures represent roughly 0.54 percent and 0.02 percent of the population, respectively.

