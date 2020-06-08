Gov. Wanda Vázquez has signed a joint resolution that will postpone the political primaries in Puerto Rico yet again, due to the coronavirus crisis.
The new date is now scheduled for Aug. 9.
“The emergency situation that we are living today directly affects the electoral calendar previous to the primaries,” she said in a statement.
Vázquez noted that due to the island’s lockdown, which has been eased in recent weeks, allowing many businesses to reopen, the State Elections Commission (SEC) has not been able to carry out its work of preparing for the primaries, which had originally been scheduled on June 7. That date had subsequently been changed to July.
“In compliance with the rules of social distancing and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, could authorize protective measures [for the primaries,” she said.
The SEC plans to submit a report to the Legislature on its plans for the primaries, to guarantee people’s right to vote, in a safe manner.
