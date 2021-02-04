Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced today, Feb. 4, the new executive order as part of the government's efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
At a press conference, Pierluisi informed that the new ruling will be in effect from Feb. 8 to March 14, subject to amendments throughout its validity as more health data is reported.
The curfew will be narrowed by one hour, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Along that line, commercial activity will be allowed an additional hour, until 11:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, businesses will be able to greet customers at 50 percent capacity, an issue that had been requested by the private sector. However, restaurants may continue seating at only 30 percent capacity, with the governor citing greater risks of spreading the coronavirus in this type of establishment.
On another hand, Pierluisi reiterated his commitment to gradually reopening schools, which is why teachers had been included in the new vaccination phase along with senior citizens.
The governor also underscored that the new executive order features simplified language and avoids repetitions, stating that it contains 20 fewer pages than the current mandate.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for further updates.
