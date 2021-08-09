Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the distribution of $50 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support the financial liquidity of cultural institutions and foster the orange economy.
Roughly $10 million will be used to restore the budget to different entities in need of funds for their operation because they had substantial losses over the pandemic.
Meanwhile, $40 million will be allocated for various programs under the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) and other entities, as well as arrangements of historic buildings, digitization of historical documents and conservation of objects.
"Our culture and our traditions are an integral part of the tourist and economic offer of Puerto Rico. In fact, the so-called orange economy is based on the creative ecosystem, and our Island is rich in culture, music, art, theater, crafts, history and museums. To enhance the impact on our economy and our quality of life, it is essential that we manage to invest in those elements that help us take advantage of everything that Puerto Rico can offer, of everything that makes us special," the governor said.
Regarding the tax rescue to cultural entities, it was reported that they will be assigned as follows:
- Institute of Puerto Rican Culture - $2.5 million
- Puerto Rico Music Conservatory - $500,000
- Musical Arts Corporation - $2 million
- School of Plastic Arts and Design - $500,000
- Puerto Rico Fine Arts Corporation - $3 million
- Reserve Fund - $1.5 million
- Total - $10 million
Omar Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), said that the program will ensure "that the cultural entities of Puerto Rico have the necessary funds to continue mitigating the impact of the COVID-19, and consequently, its operation."
"In turn, it will provide significant relief from the difficult situation cultural institutions are going through after budget cuts. As fiscal agent and financial advisor to the government, we will work with these entities so that they can use these allocations efficiently, and in compliance with the regulations established by the federal government.," Marrero added.
Moreover, the governor reported that an additional $40 million will be used to promote various cultural programs, as well as repair and maintenance of some historic buildings owned by the government. This money will also be used for the digitization of documents and the preservation of historical artifacts.
