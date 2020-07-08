After the Puerto Rico Legislature could not agree on a budget before the June 30 deadline, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) approved a $10 billion budget for fiscal year 2021 that largely suspends austerity measures and government cuts for one year.

The FOMB rejected a different budget that Gov. Wanda Vázquez recently submitted that contained numerous incentives and spending increases that critics say were unrealistic.

Puerto Rico’s 2021 consolidated fiscal year budget of $22.2 billion is 10 percent bigger than last year’s, mainly because it anticipates a 17 percent increase in federal funds. The majority of spending targets healthcare, education and government pension payments, while areas including housing and agriculture will see cuts.

The budget also contains $83 million worth of incentives in the general fund, including awards ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 for schools that meet certain requirements including teacher and student attendance.

The governor vowed that Christmas bonuses to central government workers would be paid, even though the approved budget does not contain the allocation.

The island is still struggling to recover from an economic depression of more than 10 years, the hurricanes of 2017, recent earthquakes and now, the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Spending Areas

The most significant spending in the consolidated budget continues to be healthcare, with $5 billion, or 23 percent of the total budget. Education is the second largest focus, with $3.5 billion, or 16 percent of the total budget. PayGo, the government pension payments, total $2.6 billion, or 12 percent of the total.

The fiscal year 2021 budget addresses the COVID-19 crisis with incremental spending in priority areas, despite declining revenue forecasts as a result of the pandemic. The budget includes $314 million in additional health care investments, mainly to public hospitals; $285 million in additional investments in public safety; and $176 million in additional investments in education, mainly to special education and University of Puerto Rico scholarship.

José Carrión, the board’s chairman, said it is the fourth consecutive year that Puerto Rico’s government has submitted a budget inconsistent with a fiscal plan that serves as the island’s economic blueprint.

“There can’t be spending we can’t afford,” said Carrión, who announced the bombshell news that he is stepping down in early October. Fellow member Carlos García is also resigning, while multiple news reports indicate that more resignations are expected to follow.

Puerto Rico remains mired in a deep economic crisis as it restructures a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load created by decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing to balance budgets. The board has said it expects to complete the bankruptcy-like process this year.

Board members said they largely suspended austerity measures and government cuts to allow Puerto Rico’s government to impose long sought-after reforms, including increasing the local labor participation rate, making it easier to do business on the island and providing cheaper and more reliable electricity.

Frustrations Expressed

During a two-hour meeting to talk about the budget, several board members chastised Puerto Rico officials for not presenting audited financial statements since 2017.

“It’s really disheartening,” said García, a banker who is widely considered to be an expert on debt issues.

For his part, Carrión said that chief among his disappointments was the “lack of commitment and political will” to implement structural reforms necessary to propel Puerto Rico’s economy beyond its dependency on federal transfers. “Puerto Rico doesn’t lack human capital, ideas, plans or studies to improve its economy. What it lacks is the determination to implement these transformative reforms for the benefit of our people,” he said.

The federal government established the board in 2016 as part of a law known as Promesa, which a group of Democratic legislators are now pushing to amend, arguing that the board has not done enough to protect Puerto Ricans and improve the island’s economic situation.

The announced resignations topped a busy week for the Oversight Board. The FOMB certified a slew of 2020 Fiscal Plans, including those for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority, and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority. The three public corporations have long been subject to infrastructure problems and debt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.