The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico said it welcomes President Trump’s appointment of Justin Peterson —Managing Partner of DCI Group, a communications and public affairs consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.— to the Oversight Board.
“We look forward to working alongside Justin Peterson to advance the Board’s mission, as mandated by Promesa,” said David Skeel, Chairperson of the Oversight Board. “His wealth of experience should certainly prove to be an important asset in the Oversight Board’s continuing efforts to restore fiscal responsibility, transparency and economic growth for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico.”
Peterson's appointment has raised the ire of various sectors in Puerto Rico, as well as Democrats in Congress because his firm represented general bondholders against the Puerto Rico government.
“Justin Peterson has spent his career advising and lobbying some of Puerto Rico’s most prominent bondholders. As a member of the Board, Peterson would have a critical say in how to restructure the Island’s debt, but his coziness with bondholders is a serious red flag and a clear conflict of interest," said U.S. Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY).
“In appointing Peterson, this Administration has made clear it favors pursuing interests of bondholders over the wellbeing of the Puerto Rican people. I oppose an appointment that would further force austerity measures on the Island in favor of boosting Wall Street,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.