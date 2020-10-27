The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has informed the Puerto Rico Government that significant reductions in government employees, well beyond the requirements defined in the Certified Fiscal Plan, would be needed to offset the cost of the expansion of public sector pension benefits offered in Act 80-2020, Act 81-2020, and Act 82-2020.
The Oversight Board also informed the Government that these laws must not be implemented until the Government demonstrates that the necessary headcount and salary reductions can and will be accomplished without affecting essential services.
The Governor enacted the three laws in August without sufficient analysis of how much the laws would cost and where the savings to cover those incremental costs would be derived from, said the FOMB. Even after repeated exchanges with the Oversight Board, the Government’s analysis remains incomplete. The Oversight Board’s own analysis of the impact of the three laws concluded that, combined, they could increase the Government’s expenses by as much as $8.3 billion over the next 30 years.
According to the FOMB, to offset these additional expenses, the Government will have to impose substantial cuts in expenditures, resulting in significant headcount reductions of government employees to ensure consistency with the Certified Fiscal Plan and balance the budget as required under PROMESA. The Government must provide a realistic plan for offsetting the substantial costs of each of the three laws without impairing essential services. Unless and until the Government provides a plan to offset the incremental costs and the Oversight Board accepts that plan, the laws are significantly inconsistent with the Certified Fiscal Plan and must not be implemented.
“If the Government remains committed to implementing these additional retirement benefits for government employees, it has to make a very difficult choice,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “The Government will have to cut expenses, including police officers, firefighters, and other government employees to pay for these laws.”
"The Certified Fiscal Plan defines a careful balance of fiscal responsibility and government efficiency,” Jaresko said. “The budget cuts necessary to offset the incremental cost of the benefits provided by the three laws could impair essential government services, increase long-term costs, and jeopardize the ability to implement the critical reforms mandated by the Certified Fiscal Plan.“
“This is not in the interest of the people of Puerto Rico,” Jaresko said. The Oversight Board asked the Government to provide by October 28 a plan of how the incremental costs will be funded, and to cease implementing the laws until the Oversight Board consents to the Government’s proposed plan.
The Oversight Board urges public employees to be aware that they should not rely on the additional benefits provided under these laws unless and until the fiscal issues have been resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.