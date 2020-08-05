The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has submitted its fiscal year (FY) 2020 Annual Report, which highlights the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency on Puerto Rico, as well as the local government’s “insufficient” action to transform public services.
Regarding COVID-19, the Oversight Board revealed that Puerto Rico’s economy will have contracted by 4 percent for FY 2020. The report indicates that the island’s economy will continue contracting over a period of five years. Specifically, the economy is projected to experience a 6.1 percent drop in the current FY 2020 and another 3.7 percent decline in FY 2021.
“This analysis leads the Commonwealth 2020 Fiscal Plan to project a Central Government deficit from FY 2032 onward – six years sooner than the previous certified Fiscal Plan projected. The Commonwealth 2020 Fiscal Plan projects a total budget surplus of about $8 billion between FYs 2020 and 2032 – compared with an approximate $23 billion surplus in the previous certified Fiscal Plan, an almost 65 percent decline,” the report reads.
However, FOMB expects a 0.5 percent recovery in FY 2021 propelled by funds under the CARES Act, the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) program and other federal initiatives. The Annual Report details federal funding assumptions, wherein Puerto Rico is expected to receive roughly $83 billion in hurricane-related allocations, approximately $595 million to address the earthquakes’ impact and an estimated $14 billion in coronavirus-related funds.
The report also includes criticism of how the island’s government has been unable to implement necessary structural reforms, which has hindered economic growth and a more efficient response to both the pandemic and natural disasters, including earthquakes in the southwestern region and Tropical Storm Isaias this year alone.
“Over the last four years, the [Puerto Rico] Government failed to make meaningful efforts at improving economic growth through structural reforms or drive operational change that would deliver better government services to the people of Puerto Rico. The lack of implementation of structural reforms exacerbated the severe effect of the destructive hurricanes, earthquakes and COVID-19. That is why this pandemic should be an incentive to redouble all efforts to reform the economy for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico,” said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
The Commonwealth 2020 Fiscal Plan aims to improve the ease of doing business, public services, labor skills and welfare and education. To achieve this, the entity proposes promoting economic activity and reducing the obstacles to starting and sustaining a business in Puerto Rico, which would reportedly cause 0.3 percent overall growth by FY 2025.
The FOMB additionally recommends a power sector reform for 0.3 percent growth by FY 2024; a K-12 education reform to contribute to an effective workforce, and 0.13 percent growth from FY 2037-2049; infrastructural improvements to boost capital investments; and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit.
The 2020 Fiscal Plan also includes investments totaling almost $6 billion from FY 2020-2024 in healthcare, public education, public safety, broadband technology, and training, a FOMB-commissioned study for the private sector and the government to reactivate pharmaceutical manufacturing on the island, as well as reconstruction efforts.
The Oversight Board encourages the U.S. government to support the island by extending COVID-19 unemployment benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; granting a temporary Jones Act waiver for LNG shipment within the U.S.; legislating a long-term Medicaid program solution; extend a federal EITC and Child Tax Credit for Puerto Rico residents; collaborating with the local government to institute a work/volunteer requirement for Nutritional Assistance Program participants; using the Department of Health and Human Services Poverty Guidelines to set the income limits that determine who is eligible for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s housing assistance in Puerto Rico.
“Puerto Rico does not lack talented people, ideas, plans or studies to improve its economy. We must put our ideas to work, we must commit to changing Puerto Rico. What I hope is that we soon start making real progress in implementing the crucial structural reforms outlined in the Commonwealth’s Certified 2020 Fiscal Plan. I hope that the Governor and Legislature will be more determined to adopt these structural reforms,” said outgoing FOMB Chairman José Carrión III.
Read the full report:
