The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) warned that it is still waiting for the analysis on the three measures signed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced to expand the retirement benefits of government employees, despite having requested these reports repeatedly.
In a letter addressed to Omar Marrero, the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym), the Board states that the local government has failed to detail how it would pay for costs associated to Act 80-2020, Act 81-2020, and Act 82-2020.
"The Government was not responsive to the Oversight Board’s direction to cease implementation of the Acts and request for specific information and a program for achieving the savings necessary to make the Acts revenue neutral," reads the letter, signed on Nov. 9.
#FOMBLetter: Govt still has not identified how it would pay for enhanced public employee pension benefits in Acts 80, 81, and 82. FOMB estimates the three laws combined could cost $8.3 billion. The Govt must be able to pay for the promises it makes.📩 | https://t.co/rKXWmSpchz pic.twitter.com/3FXlYkHqbm— Financial Oversight & Mgmt Board for Puerto Rico (@FOMBPR) November 10, 2020
FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko reiterated in the letter that the implementation of the three statutes could increase government spending by $8.3 billion over the next 30 years.
In a previous interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Jaresko had indicated that presenting a plan on how the government will pay these benefits would avoid taking the dispute to court. However, the new letter warns that the government did not comply.
"The Acts individually and together appear to be an attempt to circumvent or undermine the prior and pending freezes of pension benefits, including those required by the Fiscal Plan and the proposed plan of adjustment for the Commonwealth, by enhancing accrued benefits under plans that have been or will be frozen in various ways and by purporting to pay benefits through payroll (instead of PayGo)," the document adds.
Jaresko reminded that the Fiscal Plan already requires to eliminate 3,200 government positions, "so the Government cannot rely on the payroll savings generated from the first 3,200 retirements under Act 80 to generate the savings it is claiming."
According to Jaresko, roughly 15,000 people could be fired to balance the government's finances.
"The Oversight Board does not waive any of its rights, under PROMESA or otherwise, to bring appropriate legal action to enforce PROMESA’s mandates and protect the people and the finances of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico," Jaresko affirmed in the missive.
