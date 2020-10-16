The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) today proposed that the Government of Puerto Rico could temporarily expand Medicaid coverage to more than 200,000 Puerto Ricans during the COVID-19 pandemic, provided several conditions are met.
The temporary expansion of Medicaid, known in Puerto Rico as Vital, due to COVID-19 would end on Sept. 30, 2021, when the increased Medicaid funding provided by the Federal Government is set to expire.
By law, the Federal Government covers only 55 percent of Puerto Rico’s Medicaid expenditures with a maximum annual cap currently set at $390 million, but it temporarily expanded that coverage to currently 82.2 percent. The potential loss of Federal funding makes a permanent expansion of Vital, at an estimated cost between $300 million and $600 million, unaffordable to the Puerto Rico Government in the current fiscal crisis without a long term or permanent equitable increase in Federal Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico, the FOMB indicated.
“Medicaid has been a lifeline for almost 40% of Puerto Ricans, and the global pandemic has shown how important reliable medical insurance is particularly for many families who struggle to find affordable healthcare,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “When Federal funding is available, we agree we must try to find a way to maximize utilization efficiently, but in a fiscally responsible way. Together with the Government, we believe we have found a way to do so during this current health crisis.”
“After numerous meetings urging the Board for an equal health system with increased federal funds designated to the Medicaid program of Puerto Rico, finally the federal entity proposed to temporarily expand the Medicaid coverage to more than 200,000 residents in Puerto Rico, leaving aside the uncertainty that thousands of Puerto Rican families went through when these federal funds were at risk. We favor the proposal of the Board and we will collaborate to allow this temporary expansion in a fiscally responsible and effective manner. This determination reflects the disposition and ability of our administration to work in good faith, looking out for the best interests of the people of Puerto Rico,” said Omar Marrero, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Afaaf).
The Oversight Board proposes a temporary expansion through a special program tied to the U.S. President’s declaration of a National Emergency and the Health and Human Services Secretary’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency concerning COVID-19.
• The Public Health Emergency allows the Puerto Rico Government to utilize Section 1135 of the Social Security Act, which waives certain requirements for a State Plan Amendment (SPA) with the Federal Government defining how Medicaid is administered. The Government will be seeking approval of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to quickly pass an SPA that would temporarily increase the eligibility of Medicaid coverage in Puerto Rico.
• The SPA tied to the Section 1135 waiver would expire at the earlier of the end of the Public Health Emergency declaration or September 30, 2021. Should the Public Health Emergency end before Sept. 30, 2021, the Puerto Rico Government would file an SPA to temporarily increase the income threshold to that date.
• The Government would amend Vital’s contracts with managed care organizations (MCOs) to reflect that the coverage under the SPAs would end on September 30, 2021.
• The Oversight Board would require the Puerto Rico Government to launch a campaign to inform eligible individuals and families, as well as health care providers and MCOs about the temporary program.
• The Government must identify now the necessary funding to pay for Puerto Rico’s share of the federally funded health insurance program known in Puerto Rico as Vital.
