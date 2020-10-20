Aware that the restructuring of Puerto Rico's public debt has been extended more than projected, the newly appointed president of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), David Arthur Skeel, assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that there is the necessary consensus to soon culminate with Title III (bankruptcy) of the Promesa law.
While he does not project a specific date, he argued that these efforts have not been halted.
In early October, Skeel, a professor of corporate law and bankruptcy, was unanimously appointed to the presidency of the regulatory body after the resignation of the past president, José Carrión III. Although Skeel's term expired in August of last year, the executive confirmed to your correspondent that he was informed that he will be reappointed to the entity for three more years.
"The uncertainty generated by the coronavirus, added to the resignation of a governor (Ricardo Rosselló), hurricanes, and earthquakes have delayed the negotiation processes, but if there is something I am sure of, it is that all the parties involved understand that it is time to complete the restructuring and move forward," Skeel affirmed.
With the resignation of three members, the Board was left with four members at times when it needs five votes to submit new cases under Promesa's Title III. However, Skeel, assured that the Board has been evaluating the Plan of Adjustment (POA) of the constitutional debt to adjust it to the new economic reality, and proceed with its filing once U.S. President Donald J. Trump fills the vacant spots.
"We are not stopping our work. Without having at least five votes we cannot file anything. We have been evaluating the POA that had been filed because the coronavirus changed the economic environment that was taken into consideration at that time. We are studying it to establish what can and cannot be paid," Skeel stated.
Last February, the FOMB filed an amended POA after receiving support from 58 percent of General Obligation (GO) creditors and the Public Buildings Authority (AEP by its Spanish initials). However, the pandemic exacerbated the economic crisis and keeps latent the need for a less onerous negotiation.
The POA filed sought to reduce government debt and other claims from $35 billion to $11 billion, representing a 70 percent cut. In addition, it projected to reduce the service of the largest government debt by an additional $5 billion, shorten the repayment period to 20 years and an average reduction of 29 percent for OG bondholders and 23 percent for AEP bondholders.
Moreover, Skeel explained that his priority is also to complete the restructuring of the almost $9 billion debt of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), improve the operation of the Department of Education (DE), and promote the government's audited financial statements.
"I have four essential priorities important to Puerto Rico's economic future. Restructuring government debt and finalizing Prepa's debt and its transformation is particularly necessary to promote economic development. It is also necessary to increase transparency in government processes and improve the entire education system," he added.
Recently, LUMA Energy was selected by the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), to operate, manage, maintain, repair, and restore the electricity grid of the public corporation for 15 years at a cost of $1.5 billion. The contract is conditional on the restructuring of Prepa's debt.
Four years after the FOMB came into operation, only the debt of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina), that of the Government Development Bank (GDB) and a part of that corresponding to the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa) have been restructured.
Cofina - under Title III of the Promesa law - concluded with a final debt balance of $ 12,020 million and allocates 5.5 percent of the proceeds of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) for payment to creditors. Under Title VI, the GDB ended with an ending debt balance of nearly $2.6 billion and Prasa with just over $3 billion.
"We have managed to restructure substantial amounts and drive greater transparency in government. We have certified fiscal plans and budgets that have resulted in significant savings. Now, there are other areas where there is not much progress as we would like and it has not been as fast as we wanted," Skeel said.
The current president of the Board stated that the government's opposition to implementing structural reforms has partly promoted the slowness of the processes and has delayed Puerto Rico's economic recovery.
"We have worked together with the government, but there have been frictions with the reforms that have complicated things. One of the things we have worked on together and in collaboration is with Prepa," he explained.
Regarding the appointment of Justin Peterson by President Trump, Skeel said that he has not formally communicated with the new member, but that he is confident that "his appointment will be a great addition to the Board and will bring a new perspective."
Peterson campaigned on behalf of OG bondholders to have payments to creditors resumed and for the $72 billion debt to not restructured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.