The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) said Monday that the Puerto Rico Government did not consult it on the $40 million order to purchase medical products, including rapid testing kits for COVID-19.
The purchase of 20,000 kits has now been cancelled after news reports that the tests in question did not receive FDA approval and that the two companies involved allegedly have ties to the ruling New Progressive Party. The two companies have been identified as Apex General Contractors and 313 LLC.
"[T]he Government did not submit the agreements to purchase the aforementioned rapid testing kits to the Oversight Board. The fact that the Oversight Board allowed the use of the emergency fund without prior approval, does not mean that purchases made in response to the emergency with those funds can be made without complying with the corresponding due process consistent with fiscal governance, accountability, and internal controls," said the FOMB in an April 6 letter to Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced.
The letter went on to say:
"The agreements at issue appear to not comply with PROMESA and the processes by which they were procured do not appear consistent with internal controls, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility benchmarks that must guide the Government’s procurement of products and services during the state of emergency.
"Entering into these agreements as above-described, without consideration of applicable processes or of basic procurement good practices, is unacceptable. Further, a legal analysis of the agreements in question may conclude that the same are null and void from inception."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.