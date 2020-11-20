The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) today held its 22nd public board meeting and made several decisions that will continue the debt restructuring process and improve fiscal responsibility in Puerto Rico, as mandated under the federal Promesa law.
The members of the Oversight Board voted to:
• Commence negotiations with creditors of an amended Plan of Adjustment as soon as practicably possible to reduce the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s debt and other liabilities of approximately $35 billion. Negotiations will commence based on a proposal that considers the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the already weakened economy of Puerto Rico.
The amended Plan that the members of the Oversight Board propose would provide creditors with about $6 billion in cash, about $5 billion in general obligation bonds, and a contingent value instrument (CVI) of up to $1 billion. The amended Plan proposal also would apply an 8.5% reduction to pensions that exceed $1,500 per month, so fewer than 30% of Puerto Rico’s public service retirees would be affected.
• Approve several reapportionment requests; including requests by the Government of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Highway and Transportation Authority, and the University of Puerto Rico to pay a Christmas bonus to their respective employees.
• Approve a contract to settle a $78 million loan to PRASA by the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico for a settlement payment of $20.5 million.
• Approve for PRASA to pursue a potential refunding of certain outstanding PRASA bonds to achieve savings for PRASA.
• Approve an amended contract between PREPA and Puma Energy Caribe LLC to supply diesel for power plants.
• Approve, on a conditional basis, amendments to Managed Care Organization contracts to reflect a temporary expansion of Medicaid eligibility.
• Approve a request by the Municipality of Gurabo to use of the remaining proceeds of its 2013 general obligation refinancing bonds for road resurfacing to restore damage by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
