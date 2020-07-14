The executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), Natalie Jaresko, today met with Puerto Rico Secretary of Labor Carlos Rivera Santiago to discuss the Department of Labor’s priorities for the current fiscal year 2021 and planned improvements to the system of processing unemployment insurance claims.
In a missive, the FOMB indicated that the fiscal year 2021 budget for the Labor Department remained "virtually unchanged" from the previous fiscal year 2020, in line with the financial entity's decision to delay rightsizing measures and enable the Department to focus entirely on improving service.
Jaresko and Rivera Santiago discussed the public agency’s priorities in using its $10 million budget for capital expenditures.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Labor Department has been sharing data with the FOMB to monitor and assess the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"The Oversight Board and the Department of Labor will continue to work closely together to monitor the effect of the pandemic on the Puerto Rico labor market and the courses of action that will most benefit working families and the Puerto Rico economy," the FOMB said.
The meeting comes a day after Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed Executive Order 2020-053 to allow the P.R. Department of Treasury, or Hacienda, to share data with the Labor Department to streamline the process of disbursing unemployment payments.
Hacienda shall share with the Labor Department the income tax forms and other documents of the taxpayers—as necessary—in order to carry out the eligibility determinations for the benefits of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and other local and federal unemployment programs. This will reportedly establish a faster and more efficient way of providing the service.
