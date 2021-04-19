Omar J. Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) reported that the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) did not object to the allocation of approximately $1,850,000 to finance the Special Election required by Act 167-2020.
The notification was made known by a letter sent by the executive director of the Board, Natalie Jaresko. In the letter, the Board acknowledged that section 402 of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) —which bestows authority to FOMB— restricts the federally-established entity from interfering with the implementation of Act 167-2020.
"The Board wants to facilitate the outcome that would occur absent PROMESA. Therefore, whether the Governor’s new reprogramming action is permitted under Puerto Rico law in the absence of PROMESA is a matter the Board leaves to the Governor and the Legislature to resolve," Jaresko wrote.
Meanwhile, Marrero said that the government "did not request prior authorization from the Board to reschedule these funds, given that the Board determined that Section 402 of PROMESA prevents it from adopting an interpretation of PROMESA that may restrict the determination of the future political status of Puerto Rico."
According to Marrero, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) identified excess funds and, in accordance with local laws, reallocated these funds to comply with the legal requirements of Act 167-2020. He noted that the reprogrammed surplus funds do not have the effect of increasing or exceeding the certified budget of the Government of Puerto Rico for fiscal year 2021.
This allocation would allow for the election to choose the delegates who will represent the island before the U.S. Congress to vouch for the results of the political status referendum that took place alongside the general elections on Nov. 3, 2020.
In this plebiscite, 52.52 percent of voters said "yes" to statehood, while 47.48 percent voted "no."
However, with only yes/no options available, it is unclear if or how many "no" votes encompass individuals who favor the Commonwealth status as well as those who want independence for Puerto Rico. Moreover, 45.28 percent of voters did not participate in the plebiscite, an argument used by statehood dissidents who claim that the win for this political status does not have resounding support from Puerto Rico residents.
Hearing Postponed
Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), the island's resident commissioner in Congress and key member of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), confirmed last week that the second congressional hearing on Puerto Rico's status was postponed indefinitely.
"The second hearing was scheduled for Tuesday next week (tomorrow) and has just been postponed. There was a hearing for next week and today (Apr. 16) they decided to postpone it until further notice," González stated.
On Wednesday last week, the House Committee on Natural Resources —chaired by Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ 3rd District)— held a hearing to discuss the two status bills filed in Congress: an admission act to include Puerto Rico as a state and a project to carry out a consultation with definitions of status endorsed by Congress.
González supports the admission act, while the bill that proposes the consultation was filed by Puerto Rican Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY 7th District) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY 14th District), who is of Puerto Rican descent.
The resident commissioner opined that the cancellation of this hearing is due to the presentation presented by the professor of the Columbia Law School, Christina Ponsa-Kraus, who spoke on behalf of the 50 professors and experts in constitutional law who sent a letter to the commission in favor of the admission act.
"That letter and that presentation were very forceful. It has leading legal experts saying that Congress has a responsibility to Puerto Rico," González told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. "The line of questions we were able to ask eliminates certain myths —such as those that say that it is unconstitutional to hold a plebiscite without the endorsement of Congress— and clarifying that the only status that guarantees [U.S.] citizenship is statehood."
