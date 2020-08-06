“The Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda) reported total cash revenue of $9.3 billion for the Government’s General Fund in fiscal year 2020 that ended on June 30, 2020. That revenue was not calculated in accordance with modified accrual accounting standards, as required by PROMESA, because it excludes tax payments for fiscal year 2020 that had not been accounted for by June 30. Hacienda’s reported revenue can therefore not be compared to any revenue projection in the Certified Fiscal Plan, which is based on those modified accrual accounting standards.
The Certified Fiscal Plan (Exhibit 15) projects General Fund revenue to come in at $9.6 billion (net of Earned Income Tax Credit expenses), including about $600 million of tax revenues that the Oversight Board projected are deferred because the Government will collect income taxes later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such deferred tax revenue will be booked in fiscal year 2020 even if the Government collects the taxes in fiscal year 2021.
Therefore, the Government’s report of $9.3 billion in revenue is incomplete until all deferred taxes for fiscal year 2020 have been booked. Hacienda’s comparison of June 30 cash revenue to the Certified Fiscal Plan’s projection of revenue that are made under different accounting standards is misleading.”
