The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has approved an estimated $60 million in reapportionment requests by the Puerto Rico government for various education, health, the musical arts and gender violence services.
During the 24th public board meeting, the first with the all newly appointed FOMB members, as well as Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the Oversight Board approved reapportionment requests for such projects:
• The Education Department ($9 million) to fund therapies and related services to special education students.
• The Health Department ($1.64 million) for the construction of a hybrid cardiovascular operating room.
• The Medical Services Administration ($5.85 million) to fund the construction and operation of a new Rehabilitation Center within the Trauma Hospital.
• The Musical Arts Corp. ($854,000), as well as additional funding for the Casals Festival, Symphony Orchestra and Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.
• The Office of the Women’s Advocate ($654,000) for prevention and education campaigns.
• The Puerto Rico National Guard ($1.46 million) for the relocation of the Puerto Rico Youth Challenge Academy.
Improving the Transportation System
The FOMB also approved recommendations for the government to transform Puerto Rico’s “underperforming” transportation system. The island’s main mass-transit systems are the Metropolitan Bus Authority and the Urban Train, both of which operate in the San Juan metro area.
The goal “is a unified, well-performing transportation system, which will reduce traffic congestion, increase access to public transportation, improve the governance of transportation entities and the fiscal sustainability of public transportation agencies, and promote economic development and growth in Puerto Rico,” according to the FOMB.
The recommendations include that the government:
• Restructure its transportation agencies into three specialized entities that align assets to the agency’s mandate: non-toll roads, toll roads and mass transit.
• Create an independent Transportation Policy Board and empower it to set and execute an islandwide transportation strategy.
• Maximize funding through a more aggressive federal grants strategy and by attracting private capital.
Education Strongly Rebuked
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the Education Department was clearly in the proverbial hot seat during the meeting, as the FOMB clawed back $30 million in payroll funds.
According to the Oversight Board, Puerto Rico paid more than $28 million in salaries in recent months to people who no longer work for the Education Department, even after officials last year flagged the practice as a problem.
“This is total outrage,” said board member Antonio Medina. “It’s the worst kind of corruption. It’s stealing the future of our children.”
The FOMB first publicly flagged the problem in late September, announcing it had contacted federal and local law enforcement agencies after discovering that Education paid more than $84 million in salaries to some 17,500 people from 2007 to 2020 who no longer worked there.
The Oversight Board said the department failed to meet its requirement to implement a time and attendance system by mid-December.
“I don’t feel surprised,” said board member Andrew Biggs. “After four years of observing the government of Puerto Rico in action, this doesn’t shock me at all.”
He noted that the government years ago had invested $33 million in a time and attendance software system that is not used, leading to the loss of more than $84 million over more than a decade. The department has one of the largest government budgets, with $1.36 billion allocated in fiscal year 2021, and the board called for the budget to be adjusted if the more than $28 million is not recovered.
Education has struggled in recent years with millions of dollars in damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and a series of strong earthquakes that began in late 2019 that led to the permanent closure of several schools along the island’s south coast.
Pierluisi, who assumed office last month and is the first governor to sit in on such meetings, said he was not aware of the recent payments. He pledged that implementing a time and attendance system will be a priority, adding that those who collected pay without working for the government will be held accountable.
“They’ll have to pay one way or another,” he said. “Rest assured that we’ll deal with this.”
The ongoing issue comes as Puerto Rico continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load, accumulated from decades of unchecked borrowing of millions of dollars to cover ballooning deficits.
In 2015, Puerto Rico announced it was unable to pay its public debt. Two years later, it filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
