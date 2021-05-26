Natalie Jaresko, the executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi are playing ball on the fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget for Puerto Rico, as both have expressed they are willing to reach an agreement. The Legislature, meanwhile, has continued to express the importance of “good faith” in the process.
“We will work every day with the legislature and the governor. We understand there may be changes,” Jaresko said, adding that the Oversight Board would consider amendments. “As long as those changes don’t significantly or materially impact the certified fiscal plan, we will consider all of them. Previous legislatures didn’t act and didn’t send us a budget. I’m hopeful this year we can come to an agreement between the legislature, the government and the board on a budget that is consistent.”
The FOMB has presented a General Fund budget of over $10.112 billion, while Pierluisi’s is more than $10.345 billion. The difference between the two is roughly $233 million.
Jaresko told reporters that while the FOMB’s budget does not include debt service payments, the budget will be amended once it is approved. “The plan hasn’t been confirmed by the court, and we have to respect the judge and the court,” she noted. “There’s still a disclosure statement process, solicitation and voting, and confirmation that will be potentially litigated by those who disagree. It’s too early, from our perspective, to include these amounts [in the proposed budget].” Different variables will affect the General Fund’s numbers, she noted.
She also emphasized that the FOMB was focused on ensuring Puerto Rico does not spend more than it earns. “We have ensured that the level of revenues being spent is only a portion of [projected] revenues so that those payments and all the payments that are going to be required under the plan of adjustment terms are affordable.”
The federal Promesa law that governs the Puerto Rico government, which is bankrupt, gives the FOMB the ultimate say in how the island handles its finances, including the government budget. In recent years, the FOMB has approved its own budget, arguing that previous administrations did not submit budgets that were in line with its certified fiscal plan and stated priorities.
“Until revenues allow more spending, we have to avoid the practices of the past - spending more than we earn, overestimating revenues and spending beyond our means,” Jaresko said, adding that this practice by government administrations was what led to Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy.
For the first few years, the government’s Plan of Adjustment has allocated between $600 million and $700 a year on debt service payments.
The FOMB’s budget also includes $1.5 billion for Medicaid, but Puerto Rico, as is the practice in previous years, is asking the federal government for additional funds, to help shore up the island’s health plan for the medically indigent. This year, the central government is hoping for an estimated $400 million in additional Medicaid funds.
Focus on Essential Services
Jaresko also emphasized that essential services would not be affected, including education, public safety, health, economic development and the public pension system. She said that 72 percent of the Oversight Board’s budget is allocated for these areas.
Another $273 million have been allocation requests from the governor. These include $32 million for the commonwealth’s share of parametric insurance coverage for catastrophic events; $87 million in capital expenditures for the Transportation Department’s fourth phase of the Abriendo Caminos project; and $73 million for the PayGo pension payments for government workers.
