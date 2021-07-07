In what hopes to be the “beginning of the end” for Puerto Rico living under the federal Promesa law, the Financial Oversight and Management Board has certified the “first compliant general fund budget” submitted by the Puerto Rico government, a key element of the consolidated fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget for the island.

For the island to be no longer subject to Promesa, key objectives must be met. These include that the Puerto Rico government has a compliant and balanced budget for four years in a row, and complete the island’s debt restructuring process, involving more than $72 billion, and thus regaining access to the capital markets “at reasonable interest rates.” The debt load does not include an estimated $50 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.

FOMB officials have said that they expect the debt restructuring process to be completed in the next 12-18 months.

FOMB member Arthur González indicated that it remains to be seen if the FY 2022 budget will actually be “balanced” because debt service payments are not included, as the specific amount remains uncertain. “We need to get through that confirmation process, to establish the debt service that we are going to pay, and start to pay that within the budget to trigger the beginning of the four consecutive years,” he noted.

Last week, after weeks of negotiations, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi signed the $10.1 billion general fund commonwealth budget that was passed by the Puerto Rico Legislature. As expected, the Oversight Board certified this $10.1 billion general fund budget, together with a $3.5 billion special revenue fund budget and $7.8 billion federal fund budget, bringing the consolidated budget for the Puerto Rico government to $21.4 billion.

According to the FOMB, the most significant spending in the consolidated budget continues to be healthcare ($4 billion) and education ($3.9 billion), each comprising almost 20 percent of the total consolidated budget.

“The budget developed jointly by the governor, the Legislature and the Oversight Board is a significant achievement and an important step toward achieving fiscal responsibility and economic stability,” said FOMB Chairman David Skeel during the public hearing held to discuss the issue.

“The Oversight Board, the governor and the legislative leadership cooperated more closely than in any previous year to ensure the budget prioritizes critical services that are so important for the lives of all residents of Puerto Rico,” he added.

In addition to the traditionally budgeted federal funds, the economy of Puerto Rico as a whole will benefit from an incremental $20 billion in federal stimulus funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1.9 billion in unemployment, an incremental $1.7 billion for food stamps, $476 million in small business support, and $2.5 billion in tax incentives, the FOMB indicated.

The government’s Certified Fiscal Plan also estimates over $3.0 billion in federal disaster recovery funds will be disbursed and invested in rebuilding in FY 2022, primarily from FEMA and CDBG-DR programs in response to the disastrous effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the 2020 earthquakes.

For example, the local Education Department will have access to $6.9 billion in federal funding from disaster recovery and COVID-19 related programs. Taken together with the regular annual budget, some $9 billion will be available for K-12 education in Puerto Rico. “The available funds create a unique opportunity to rebuild, recover, and improve education for the over 250,000 students in the [public] school system, but requires strategic planning to effectively utilize these funds,” the Oversight Board said.

“The budget for the new fiscal year reflects Puerto Rico’s reality and Puerto Rico’s opportunity,” FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko pointed out. “Taken together with the significant federal funds available as a result of the pandemic and disaster recovery, this budget offers historic levels of resources to invest in Puerto Rico’s recovery, stability and economic growth.”